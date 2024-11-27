Mike Tyson Reconsiders His Retirement Decision After Jake Paul Contest
By Isaac Nyamungu
Mike Tyson embarked in the ring last week against Youtuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul, but the 58-year-old fought hard to compete with his much younger challenger.
Paul dominated the game throughout the majority of the eight rounds and earned a unanimous verdict victory, with several fans registering their disappointments after watching the 2024 model of ‘Iron Mike.’
It was Tyson’s first professional clash since 2005. However, he disclosed during his post-match press briefing that he may consider boxing again, with Jake’s brother Logan proposed as an rival.
“I don’t think so [that this is my last time in the ring]. I have more in me. Maybe I’ll fight his brother [Logan Paul].”
Turning to his social media account, Tyson has apparently made a U-turn on those comments, indicating that it was the final time he would step through the ropes.
Tyson, 58, was overpowered by Paul, 27, via undisputed verdict on Friday in an eight-round clash that went the distance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Tyson appeared every bit his age in the ring and only landed 18 of 97 thrown punches, whereas Paul landed 78 of 278 thrown punches. Following the loss, only the seventh of his main boxing career, Tyson was doubtful to say whether that marked his last match.
“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful. No regrets to get in ring one last time.”
‘Iron Mike’ also made bare some of the issues he had to withstand in order to combat, after it was suspended from its original date of July.
“I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won,” he stated.
Tyson’s status precedes him. In his prime age he was the first heavyweight boxer to concurrently hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles, as well as the only heavyweight to unify them in succession. But currently, Tyson is not just retired, he hasn’t even fought an exhibition bout in four years.
“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for,” he posed.
Elsewhere, Paul’s future is clear that he wants to face Canelo Alvarez at some stage, and the Mexican icon has named the one condition that needs to happen in order for a fight to take place.
Tyson's health scare in June, which forced the postponement, almost cost him his life. The boxing legend thought his days were numbered in May when a two-and-a-half-inch-deep stomach ulcer left him vomiting blood as it wreaked havoc on his insides.