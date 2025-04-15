Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Results: Exhibition Fight From November 28, 2020
On November 28, 2020, 54-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson took on 51-year-old former four division champion Roy Jones Jr in an eight round exhibition fight.
While it was an unsanctioned bout, the WBC had three former professional boxers in Chad Dawson, Christy Martin and Vinny Paz provide unofficial scores. Dawson scored the fight 79-73 for Tyson, Martin scored the fight 76-76, and Dawson scored it 80-76 for Jones.
For 16 minutes (8 rounds @ 2 minutes), the two legendary boxers squared off in what was clearly an exhibition fight, and while the judges would score the fight a split draw, the general consensus was that Tyson won. Per CompuBox, Tyson landed 67 total punches versus Jones' 37, coming out on top in both jabs and power punches landed.
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr CompuBox Punch Stats
Punches
Mike Tyson
Roy Jones Jr
Total Thrown
193
236
Total Landed
67
37
Percent (%)
35%
16%
Jabs Thrown
56
85
Jabs Landed
10
9
Percent (%)
18%
11%
Power Shots Thrown
137
151
Power Shots Landed
57
28
Percent (%)
42%
19%
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Reactions
Some of boxing's biggest personalities commentated on the fight on social media. Dan Rafael took exception to the scorecards, stating that Tyson "clearly dominated," as the punch stats would confirm. He called Vinny Paz's score for Jones "pure insanity."
Legendary trainer Teddy Atlas also provided his take, saying Tyson had the edge in both technique and power.
Meanwhile, Skip Bayless suggested that Tyson took it easy on Jones Jr, saying that he primarily targeted Jones' body. The comment would make sense as the fighters were reportedly forbidden to go for the knockout.
Post-Fight Interview
When the fight concluded, the two joined Emmy Award-winner Jim Gray in a joint interview. While the entire interview is a must-watch, one notable moment was a humble Mike Tyson deflecting a question for Jones Jr.
Jim Gray asked Jones Jr, "A lot of people were afraid you might get hurt tonight. Were you really afraid in the back of your head that something could happen that might have put you in peril?" and before Jones Jr could respond, Tyson jumped in, commenting "I was afraid I might get hurt. I didn't fight in 20 years, he only stopped fighting for three years. I'm afraid I might get hurt. Why nobody care about my ass?"
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Viewership & Purse
Tyson vs Jones Jr sold over 1.6 million pay-per-view (PPV) at $49.49 per buy in one of the most successful PPV events of all time. The fight generated over $80 million in revenue, with Tyson and Jones Jr reportedly receiving a guarantee of $1 million plus a share of the PPV revenue.