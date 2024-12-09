Miller-Chisora Fight Collapse Sparks Ugly Social Media Brawl
In boxing bouts fall through all the time. However, the collapse of the proposed fight between Jarell Miller and Derek Chisora has exploded online into a war of words.
Salita excised his right of first and last refusal over the terms of the proposed February 2025 fight. Chisora went elsewhere and is now set to face Otto Wallin in that fight. The two had a disagreement over the terms of the fight and Salita exercised tin his right of first and last refusal.
Miller publicly blamed Salita for the cancellation, referring to him as "the dirtiest human being I have met in my entire life.”
The two have worked together throughout Miller’s career. Salita first met Miller when he was a young professional fighter and Miller a promising high-school age prospect.
“Salita is the worst human being that has ever walked the planet. He and his [lawyers] are compulsive liars. My contract is up with him, but he is exercising his first and last fight refusal and blatantly made up an entire story to get more money out of me.”
Salita disputes Chisora’s statement that his contract is up as according to Salita Promotions there are three fights left on his contract.
The video and other criticisms of Salita were widely shared. Salita’s Jewish faith was also targeted online with references to Salita’s looks on Twitter, now known as X and other social media platforms. Some of those criticisms were anti-Semitic in nature.
“As a boxing promoter I wear a kippa to identify as a Jew, I stand firm in my identity. It’s a testament to Western civilization and the values of the U.S. that who you are will not stand in the way of what you can become,” Salita said.
Miller also respond to the criticisms of Salita as well with a social media post that condemned intolerance.
“I love everybody, it doesn't matter the race, color, religion or sex,” he said.
Miller recently converted to Islam during a trip to Saudi Arabia. For his part Salita has a long track record of working with fighters of various faiths. For example, a promotional video released on social media used by the Jewish promoter features three Muslim fighters : Ali Izmailov (12-0), Shohjahon Ergashev(24-2) and Hushan El Mashadi.
Salita’s promotional outfit has also held many events in Dearborn, Michigan which by most estimations is the second largest Muslim majority city in North America.
Meanwhile Derek Chisora, one of the great showmen of the ring, has already chosen as new dancing partner for his “Last Dance” fight. Derek Chisora, 35-13 (23 KOs) will instead face Otto Wallin. 27-2(15 Kos). The “Last Dance” title of the fight refers to the fact that Chisora is now 40 years old and this is his 49th fight.