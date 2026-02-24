Deontay Wilder Warned Ahead of Derek Chisora Fight By Former Opponent and Trainer

On April 4, Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora will lock horns in London as they are scheduled for a 12-round main event fight in England's capital.

Both men are going into the bout off of victories. Wilder earned his first career victory in almost three years in 2025, when he defeated Tyrrell Herndon via TKO.

Chisora is on an even more favorable run of form. In his last three fights, stretching back to 2023, 'Del Boy' has picked up three wins.

Going into the bout, many are siding with 42-year-old Chisora against Wilder. On top of this, 'The Bronze Bomber's' former coach and opponent has had some warning words for his former colleague.

Malik Scott details dangers for Deontay Wilder ahead of Derek Chisora clash

Former heavyweight contender Malik Scott has faced both Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora in his career before retiring in 2016. Following his final bout, Scott even went on to be the trainer of former world champion Wilder.

When asked about the fight between his two former foes by Fight Hype, Scott expressed some concern about Wilder.

"It's simple, if the equalizer still exists, he [Wilder] can knock Chisora out. If the equalizer does not exist, Derek Chisora can make it a long night for Deontay Wilder."

Scott added, "The fight is really black and white. If Deontay still has the equalizer, like I believe he does, if he's able to hit Chisora with it, then we'll see Chisora go out."

However, Scott feels that there are some problems for Wilder if he is not able to reignite his trademark power. "If he can't [find his power] and the longer the fight goes, and it's not the equalizer, it could be a long night for Deontay.

"This is a serious fight. Where Deontay is supposed to be perceived at in his career right now, for him to take on, even though it's a second-half [of his career] Derek Chisora, that's still stubborn, that's still underrated to me as far as punching power. That's a very good body-puncher that's very physical on the inside." Malik Scott

Scott confirmed that even though he and Wilder have split ways in terms of their collaboration, he will be rooting for 'The Bronze Bomber' when he takes on Chisora in April.

Currently, the bookmakers have Chisora as the favorite ahead of the bout, which will be both men's 50th career outing.

