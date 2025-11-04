Misfits Boxing President Doubles Down On Decision To Replace KSI With Andrew Tate
Misfits Boxing surprised fans in October when they announced that Andrew Tate would not only fight for the promotion but also become its new CEO. One week later, President Mams Taylor still believes it was the right decision for the company.
Fans were shocked when Misfits decided to have the ever-controversial Tate replace the beloved KSI as CEO. Taylor believes it was the right decision due to KSI's full plate as he juggles multiple careers.
"KSI has his equity, he's an equity partner, but I don't think he's suited for the CEO role right now," Taylor said on 'The Ariel Helwani Show.' "His focus is on a lot of other things. Prime, music, YouTube, Britain's Got Talent. The list goes on and on. He does very well. For me, I want him to have fun with what he's doing. If and when he gets motivated to fight again, that's a different conversation.
"But I think for Andrew, this is a perfect role. He's incredibly articulate and he emodies the Misfits spirit. I think it's going to be a great time for all of us."
Taylor acknowledged that KSI is publicly unhappy with the decision. However, Taylor, who remains KSI's manager, said he believes that the YouTube star will eventually come around to accept the decision as the best for the company.
KSI has held nothing back following his demotion. Since the move was announced, he has repeatedly bashed Misfits Boxing for not only booting him out of office, but also for replacing him with Tate, of all people.
Misfits Boxing President Mams Taylor defends Andrew Tate ahead of debut
Despite the public backlash for joining forces with Tate, Taylor believes the move will be extremely beneficial for Misfits.
Although Tate has become one of the most well-known entities on social media over the last five years, most do not associate him with positive thoughts. However, Taylor does not believe that should banish him from re-entering the combat sports world.
"I spoke to him and we had a very honest conversation," Taylor said. "I just think almost all the charges have been dismissed and nothing concrete has ever come out. It's combat sports, first of all. You had Mike Tyson on Netflix. I don't believe Mike did the things he was accused of, but he was convicted. Andrew hasn't been convicted of anything."
Long before becoming a social media guru, Tate spent the majority of his young adult life as a kickboxer. He unofficially retired after years of training due to the lack of money and opportunities in the sport, though he continued to train.
More recently, Tate, along with his younger brother, Tristan Tate, was accused of human trafficking and sexual assault in their native United Kingdom. The allegations took up most of 2025, but did not lead to any formal charges.
