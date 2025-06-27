Andrew Tate Looking To Fight Roy Jones Jr In Boxing Match
Former all-time boxing great Roy Jones Jr. may be coming out of retirement yet again to face celebrity influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate.
"We would welcome the opportunity to initiate discussions regarding a high-profile fight between Roy Jones Jr and Andrew Tate, we are confident it would attract and captivate audiences worldwide," said a spokesperson for Andrew Tate according to a report.
Roy Jones Jr (66-10) was last at the center of the boxing world when in 2020 he came out of retirement to face Mike Tyson in an exhibition that was officially ruled a draw. In 2023, Roy Jones Jr. came out of retirement yet again to face former UFC champion Anthony Pettis. Jones Jr. lost that fight, joining a short list of former boxing champions who lost to MMA fighters.
Jones Jr. is a multi division world champion who fought some of boxing's best in his prime.
Tate’s comments come in response to Jones Jr. calling him out in an interview. Roy Jones Jr. has also recently called out another British celebrity in Tommy Fury -- the brother of Tyson Fury.
“There are a lot of guys who fans would love to see me fight. Andrew Tate, he’s very controversial, he knows his boxing stuff a little, he's been watching me a long time, he says some very good things and sometimes not. But I like his guts, that he is not afraid to express himself. That makes a boxer, someone not afraid to express themselves. I’d like to fight him, he has one of the bigger platforms and would make the biggest splash,” Roy Jones Jr. said in an interview on Slingo.
Tate is controversial figure due his publicly stated views on a number of topics and is a self-declared misogynist. He's also facing a civil trial over allegations of sexual assault. However, the 38 year old is also a four time former kickboxing world champion so is no stranger to combats sports.
