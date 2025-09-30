Moses Itauma's Next Opponent Reportedly Between Two Knockout Artists
Queensberry Promotions has reportedly narrowed down its search for Moses Itauma's final opponent of 2025.
Frank Warren has already confirmed that Itauma will compete on a Dec. 13 fight card in Manchester. He is now down to booking the rising star against either surging prospect Michael Hunter or former title challenger David Adeleye, according to Ring Magazine insider Mike Coppinger.
"Heavyweight phenom Moses Itauma's return is being planned for December in the U.K.; two names being considered are Michael Hunter and David Adeleye, as reported on [Inside the Ring]," Coppinger tweeted. "Zhilei Zhang, Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic were all explored. Itauma could be paired with Derek Chisora in separate fights or in the main event of his own show."
Hunter, who is riding a 14-fight unbeaten streak, was supposed to face Jarrell Miller on Sept. 11. The fight was scrapped at the last second, leaving him still in search of his first fight of 2025.
Adeleye recently fought in August and dropped a unanimous decision to Filip Hrgovic. The loss came two years after he suffered a TKO defeat to Fabio Wardley, making him just 2-2 in his last four fights.
Coppinger added that Warren has already ruled out Zhilei Zhang, Miller and Hrgovic as potential opponents. Queensberry Promotions has supposedly struggled to find an opponent for Itauma after he ran through Dillian Whyte in August in a fight that was supposed to be his next major test.
Moses Itauma set to return in December
Itauma is reportedly sharing the Dec. 13 fight card with fellow heavyweight contender Derek 'War' Chisora. However, the two will not face each other, as the 41-year-old Chisora is claiming that the bout will be his retirement fight.
Since beating Whyte, Itauma is already the No. 1-ranked contender by the WBA and WBO. Some fans already want to see him in a world title fight, but others believe that the 20-year-old still needs further testing.
MORE: Canelo Alvarez Set To Undergo Surgery Following Terence Crawford Loss
As impressive as blowing past Whyte was, Itauma has yet to face a top-ranked contender in their prime. Before facing the 37-year-old Whyte, Itauma's last legitimate test came against 34-year-old Demsey McKean, and before that, 43-year-old Mariusz Wach.
Regardless, Itauma's combination of athleticism, footwork, patience and power is unmatched in the current heavyweight landscape. Depending on what Oleksandr Usyk decides to do next, it could be up to a full year before Itauma lands in a world title fight, but he is clearly content to wait and see.
The Latest Boxing News
Ben Askren Sends Clear Message About Jake Paul, Dana White Surgery Donation Rumors
Moses Itauma & Derek Chisora To Return On Same Card, But Not Against Each Other
Dana White And Zuffa Boxing Land Familiar Partner In Historic Media Deal