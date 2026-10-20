MVP Challenges Floyd Schofield vs. Lucas Bahdi Decision, Floyd Responds

Most Valuable Promotions does not believe Lucas Bahdi was given a fair shake in the ring during his WBA lightweight title fight loss to Floyd Schofield.

Bahdi, 32, suffered the first loss of his career to Schofield in the vacant title fight. However, after two weeks of review, MVP does not believe the fight was officiated properly and announced it has appealed the decision.

MVP appeals Bahdi vs Schofield decision

"Most Valuable Promotions has formally challenged the decision in Lucas Bahdi’s Saturday, October 10 world championship bout against Floyd Schofield III," MVP's official statement read. "The video evidence demonstrates multiple significant officiating errors that directly impacted the outcome of the fight. Our review shows that had these knockdowns been properly ruled and scored, Lucas would have won the WBA lightweight world championship by majority decision."

Lucas Bahdi vs Floyd Schofield | Most Valuable Promotions / Harry Aaron

MVP alleges that Bahdi had multiple missed knockdowns that would have changed the outcome of the fight. Bahdi landed a big right hand that sent Schofield into the ropes and eventually onto a knee in the sixth round, which was ruled a slip, and he again dropped to a knee directly after absorbing a punch in the ninth round that was entirely ignored.

The judges officially scored the fight 119-108, 116-110 and 115-111, meaning all three gave Schofield at least seven of the 12 rounds. Had the two knockdowns been counted, it would have scored the fight a draw on two scorecards.

MVP concluded its statement by saying it requested an immediate rematch to give Bahdi the opportunity to correct the issue.

MVP has formally challenged the decision in Lucas Bahdi vs. Floyd Schofield III, citing significant officiating errors that impacted the outcome. We stand behind Lucas and are calling for a thorough review and immediate rematch.#SchofieldBahdi pic.twitter.com/ojq99Smy5W — MVP - Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) October 20, 2026

Floyd Schofield moving on despite Lucas Bahdi claim

Despite the aggressive appeal, Schofield remains unbothered by the ongoing dispute. The newest lightweight champion responded to MVP's claims by calling Bahdi's alleged knockdowns "wrestling moves."

"They want to count wrestling moves [laughing emoji]," Schofield wrote in an Instagram story.

Schofield's father, head trainer and manager, Floyd Schofield Sr., issued a more thorough response with a video posted on the fighter's Instagram page. The older Schofield said his team has already moved to negotiating a potential fight with WBO lightweight champion Abdullah Mason.

"Nobody worried about that Jake Paul, Lucas Bahdi s---," Schofield Sr. said. "Let that keep selling. We already beat them. Anyway, the next fight, it looks like Top Rank sent that paperwork for Abdullah Mason. I didn't get to read it yet 'cause Golden Boy just told me about it. But anyway, if they get the numbers right, and it's here in San Antonio, they got a fight in February [or] March."

Mason was the name Schofield's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, mentioned in the ring immediately after the Oct. 10 fight. Golden Boy Promotions now has two of the four lightweight champions under its banner, with WBC 135-pound king William Zepeda also under contract.