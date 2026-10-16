How to Watch Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2: Start Time, Card, Odds & Live Stream

It's an immediate rematch between British titans Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley this Saturday, as the pair will meet in London for the WBO title.

Now a two-time champion, it was Dubois who had his hand raised at their last meeting in May. Still just 29 years old, 'DDD' is looking to start his second reign with a successful title defense.

As for Wardley, his title reign was short-lived. Following his elevation from interim champion to full champion in November 2025, the 31-year-old was unable to claim victory over his fellow countryman months later.

However, it was beginning to look like Wardley was going to have the perfect start to life as champion in their first meeting. The opening seconds of the bout would see Dubois hit the canvas before Wardley scored another knockdown in round three.

Showing great resilience, Dubois rallied and took control of the fight. As the bout progressed, damage started to build up on Wardley. Bruised and bloodied, the champion was stopped in round 11 as the referee felt as if he had seen enough.

The heavyweight affair could be described as nothing short of exhilarating, with many immediately labeling it the 'fight of the year'. Now, they will look to deliver a similar show in front of the home crowds on Saturday.

Despite the success in the opening stages of the first fight, the challenger, Wardley, enters the bout as a significant underdog but has overcome odds before.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley date

Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026

Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley time

Time: 2 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. BST (Main event ringwalks approximately 5:30 p.m. EST / 10:30 p.m. BST)

How to watch Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2

Watch: DAZN PPV / DAZN Ultimate

Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2 location

Location: O2 Arena, Greenwich, London, UK

Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2 odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings

Moneyline: Dubois -370 / Wardley +275

Winner by KO: Dubois -190 / Wardley +360

Winner by points: Dubois +450 / Wardley +1400

Over under 7.5 rounds: Over -125 / Under -110

Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2 card

Daniel Dubois (c) vs Fabio Wardley - WBO Heavyweight Championship

Louie O'Doherty vs Michael Gomez Jnr - Lightweight bout

Bakhodir Jalolov vs Solomon Dacres - Heavyweight bout

Adam Olaniyan vs. Dan Garber - Heavyweight bout

Nelson Birchall vs. Levi Gilles: Super featherweight bout

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.