How to Watch Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2: Start Time, Card, Odds & Live Stream
It's an immediate rematch between British titans Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley this Saturday, as the pair will meet in London for the WBO title.
Now a two-time champion, it was Dubois who had his hand raised at their last meeting in May. Still just 29 years old, 'DDD' is looking to start his second reign with a successful title defense.
As for Wardley, his title reign was short-lived. Following his elevation from interim champion to full champion in November 2025, the 31-year-old was unable to claim victory over his fellow countryman months later.
However, it was beginning to look like Wardley was going to have the perfect start to life as champion in their first meeting. The opening seconds of the bout would see Dubois hit the canvas before Wardley scored another knockdown in round three.
Showing great resilience, Dubois rallied and took control of the fight. As the bout progressed, damage started to build up on Wardley. Bruised and bloodied, the champion was stopped in round 11 as the referee felt as if he had seen enough.
The heavyweight affair could be described as nothing short of exhilarating, with many immediately labeling it the 'fight of the year'. Now, they will look to deliver a similar show in front of the home crowds on Saturday.
Despite the success in the opening stages of the first fight, the challenger, Wardley, enters the bout as a significant underdog but has overcome odds before.
Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley date
Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026
Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley time
Time: 2 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. BST (Main event ringwalks approximately 5:30 p.m. EST / 10:30 p.m. BST)
How to watch Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2
Watch: DAZN PPV / DAZN Ultimate
Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2 location
Location: O2 Arena, Greenwich, London, UK
Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2 odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings
Moneyline: Dubois -370 / Wardley +275
Winner by KO: Dubois -190 / Wardley +360
Winner by points: Dubois +450 / Wardley +1400
Over under 7.5 rounds: Over -125 / Under -110
Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2 card
- Daniel Dubois (c) vs Fabio Wardley - WBO Heavyweight Championship
- Louie O'Doherty vs Michael Gomez Jnr - Lightweight bout
- Bakhodir Jalolov vs Solomon Dacres - Heavyweight bout
- Adam Olaniyan vs. Dan Garber - Heavyweight bout
- Nelson Birchall vs. Levi Gilles: Super featherweight bout
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Donal Long is a boxing journalist for KO On SI, hailing from Dublin, Ireland. Prior to joining SI in 2025, Donal graduated from Dublin City University with a bachelor's degree in media production management. He has also worked on sites such as SportsJOE, GiveMeSport, The Sportster, and Bloody Knockout. Donal has been a huge sports fan for all of his life, which has seen him travel throughout Europe to attend live events.Follow longdonal