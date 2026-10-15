Floyd Schofield Claps Back at Shakur Stevenson's 'C-Level Fighter' Insult

Of all of the intangibles in boxing, confidence remains at the top of the list. Boxers develop an almost indestructible mindset.

Floyd Schofield continues to bask in the glow of winning his first world title. The 24-year-old defeated Lucas Bahdi via unanimous decision to capture the WBA lightweight title last weekend. Schofield kept Bahdi off balance early, using his jab and speed to frustrate the Canadian fighter and even knocked him down in the opening rounds.

Schofield needed to rise from the canvas as well after he went down in the 11th, though under questionable circumstances. Despite the knockdown, the New Jersey native won the fight in convincing fashion, with judges scoring the bout 115-111, 116-110, and 119-108.

When a fighter wins a world championship, other fighters will watch and express their views on the event. This time, a fellow champion took a brutal jab at Schofield.

Shakur Stevenson | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Shakur Stevenson has harsh criticism for Schofield

Shakur Stevenson, the current WBO junior welterweight champion, shared his thoughts on the fight and offered a blistering critique of Schofield. Despite winning a world championship in strong fashion, Stevenson offered no compliments and actually insulted Schofield's skill set.

"A C-level fighter beat an F-level fighter!!" Stevenson tweeted.

Until his October 10 loss to Schofield, Bahdi was undefeated. Moreover, he finished 75% of his fights, which remains impressive regardless of the opponent. Schofield, meanwhile, remains undefeated after 20 fights, with knockouts accounting for 65% of his victories.

A C lever fighter beat a F level fighter!! — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) October 11, 2026

No stranger to online beefs, Stevenson finds himself immersed in yet another verbal clash.

Schofield family responds to Stevenson

Despite holding a major world title for less than a week, Schofield and his father found time to ensure that Stevenson understands what they think of him and his career. The duo appeared on Fight Hub TV to fully flesh out their thoughts.

" I just think, like, as far as power punches, we've seen what happens when he gets in the ring. He uses the whole ring like a track field," the younger Schofield asserted.

"He got no power. He's only elite by association, not by who he fought. 'Cause he hasn't fought anybody elite," Schofield's father said.

If you look at two of Stevenson's most recent fights against power punchers, a pattern does form. Against both William Zepeda and Edwin De Los Santos, two fighters with strong knockout resumes, Stevenson used a risk-averse style that forced the stronger fighter to chase. While that approach dovetails nicely with his skill set, it's a bad look for anyone calling out others.

Stevenson is connected to legends Andre Ward, Terence Crawford, and Floyd Mayweather. Those are facts not in dispute, as he himself said. However, being an undefeated world champion holds considerable significance. Whether the two parties' harsh words lead to a fight remains to be seen. Yet, the incendiary words could be a flashpoint for any future promotion, depending on what each fighter has lined up in the future.