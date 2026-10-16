Rico Verhoeven Announces Next Boxing Opponent

Rico Verhoeven may be the best-known 1-1 fighter walking the planet today.

After a stellar kickboxing career that included an 11-year reign, the Dutch legend decided to try boxing. With a 12-year gap between boxing matches, Verhoeven stepped into the ring against Oleksandr Usyk, who is widely regarded as one of the best fighters of the past 20 years, regardless of division.

Verhoeven entered the fight as the decided underdog. With no one believing he could survive, let alone win, Verhoeven displayed poise amid heavy flurries and a quicker pace. In fact, on all three judges' cards, Verhoeven won the first round.

More importantly, until the controversial end, the kickboxer won at least five of the rounds looking sharp, while Usyk looked slower and older. At the time of the stoppage, two judges had the fight tied, and the other one saw Verhoeven ahead. Referee Mark Lyson stopped the fight with one second left in the 11th round, denying Verhoeven one of the greatest upsets in boxing.

Usyk vs Verhoeven | IMAGO / Middle East Images

Undeterred, Verhoeven is determined to step back in the ring. In looking for the right opponent, the fighter and his camp want to ensure the fight is not only lucrative but also exciting. This week, he revealed his future opponent, and the boxing world stood still as many reacted with excitement.

Verhoeven set to face Deontay Wilder?

While a guest on talkSPORT, Verhoeven announced he will face former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

“I can’t confirm just yet. What I can tell you is that they offered me the fight. They offered me Deontay Wilder. I said yes. The details need to be talked about still. But for that, I’m waiting on a response. So, if there’s a yes from the other side, it’s going to happen.” Rico Verhoeven

Wilder, with a 3-4 record in his last seven fights, is eager to regain his prominence in the boxing world. At 41, critics will wonder how much longer he has in the ring. Yet, what Wilder does possess is brutal, fight-ending power. While he may not be the most accurate puncher, Wilder can end a fight with a single punch. Speed may fade, and agility may dissipate, but lights-out power does not.

Deontay Wilder | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Could Verhoeven vs Wilder be Cardiff bound?

The upcoming Fury vs. Joshua megacard in Cardiff makes perfect sense. If promoters want the fight to be on the biggest stage of the year, bringing it to Cardiff would be huge. While other major fights are rumored to join the card, nothing is set in stone just yet, and Verhoeven vs. Wilder would fit right in.

Granted, Verhoeven and Wilder may never challenge for any major world championship. Still, the prospect of two heavyweight fighters stepping forward to trade punches should excite any crowd. A victory for Verhoeven could bring him closer to another opportunity for a title shot.