MVPW 03 Results: Stephanie Han Wins Another Controversial Decision Over Holly Holm

Stephanie Han has now collected a pair of wins over Holly Holm, but the controversy is far from settled.

Han and Holm re-engaged in another WBA title fight after an accidental head clash caused a premature end to their first bout. Just as she did the first time, Han emerged victorious to retain her belt in the rematch, but the official result could not be more disputed.

Regardless, Han improved to 12-0, much to the delight of her hometown crowd in El Paso, Texas.

Stephanie Han retains her WBA lightweight world title!!!



———#MVPW03 pic.twitter.com/aITbFRhWDz — MVP - Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 31, 2026

While Han ended the night in dramatic fashion, there was much less competition in the other main event. Amanda Serrano made history by stopping the overmatched Cheyenne Hanson in the second round of her featherweight title fight to tie Christy Martin with the most knockouts in women's boxing history.

Stephanie Han vs. Holly Holm 2 ends in more controversy

Han vs Holm | Cooper Neill / Most Valuable Promotions

Much like the first go-around, Han and Holm took time to settle into the fight, despite having shared the ring with each other before. Both made clear adjustments to keep their opponent on their toes, leading to a neck-and-neck battle through five rounds.

However, as the fight reached its midway point, Holm seemed to separate herself. The Hall of Famer's movement had Han visibly confused and frustrated as her left hand began to land with ease. Han bit down on her mouthpiece in the final two rounds to make the scorecards interesting, but Holm appeared to have the fight in her hands.

Yet, once the official scorecards were read, it was Han getting her hand raised.

Stephanie Han retains her WBA lightweight world title!!!



———#MVPW03 pic.twitter.com/aITbFRhWDz — MVP - Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 31, 2026

While the entire El Paso County Coliseum erupted in cheers, the Holm corner was understandably frustrated. Han called out Katie Taylor after retaining her title, while the dejected 44-year-old challenger looked on in disbelief.

Amanda Serrano bulldozes Cheyenne Hanson

Amanda Serrano made it known throughout fight week that she did not believe Cheyenne Hanson was on her level. The betting odds certainly reflected that, and Serrano backed up her words in the ring with a smooth second-round TKO victory.

Serrano and Hanson got off to a slow start in a pedestrian first round that had the crowd restless. However, all Serrano needed was a small crease and took full advantage the second Hanson's back reached the ropes to pour on for the finish. Serrano swarmed an overwhelmed Hanson, who did not hit the canvas, but had nothing in return before the referee intervened.

The knockout was the 32nd of Serrano's career, tying Christy Martin for the most by a female boxer of all time. Serrano has said that breaking the record is the final goal she has in her career before retiring.

Desley Robinson dominates Mary Spencer to retain title

What was supposed to be the closest fight of the night turned into arguably the most lopsided. Desley Robinson seemed to be in for her toughest challenge as the unified women's middleweight champion against former titleholder Mary Spencer, but she dominated the fight from pillar to post to remain atop the 160-pound division.

We go all 10 rounds! Official decision coming up next!



———#MVPW03 LIVE NOW

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🌎 https://t.co/4ThNzPkVkD pic.twitter.com/bBaUha9VBq — MVP - Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 31, 2026

Robinson took an early lead and never let Spencer get going by outworking her everywhere the fight went. The champion's corner pushed for her to pursue the finish in the final three rounds, and she hurt and nearly dropped the Canadian just before the final bell.

Robinson moves to 12-3 with her third consecutive middleweight title defense. Spencer drops her second consecutive title fight and falls to 13-4.

Lourdes Juarez upsets Yokasta Valle to remain champion

Juarez vs Valle | Cooper Neill / Most Valuable Promotions

Entering Saturday night, Lourdes Juarez was the only defending champion not favored to retain her title at MVPW 03. Most expected the younger and more active Yokasta Valle to become a two-division titleholder, but it was Juarez who proved to be the much superior boxer.

As the broadcast repeatedly noted, Juarez remained comfortable for the entire fight and cruised for most of the early round. The scrappy Valle made the fight interesting late, but Juarez secured the upset victory with a last-second knockown in the 10th frame.

Juarez seemed to have a clean victory, but one judge scored the fight for Valle. Nonetheless, the 39-year-old returns to Mexico City with a third successful defense of the WBC 108-pound title by split decision.

Lourdes Juarez sends Valle to the canvas in the 10th!!!!!



———#MVPW03 LIVE NOW

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🌎 https://t.co/4ThNzPkVkD pic.twitter.com/oKTgUex7NJ — MVP - Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 31, 2026

MVPW 03: Stephanie Han vs. Holly Holm 2 Results

Main card

(C) Stephanie Han def. Holly Holm by majority decision (96-94, 96-94, 95-95) - for the WBA women's lightweight title

(C) Amanda Serrano def. Cheyenne Hanson by TKO in Round 2 (2:25) - for the WBA and WBO women's lightweight titles

(C) Desley Robinson def. Mary Spencer (100-90, 100-90, 99-91) - for the WBO and IBF women's middleweight titles

(C) Lourdes Juarez def. Yokasta Valle by split decision (98-91, 95-94, 94-95) - for the WBC women's junior flyweight title

Prelims

Yesica Nery Plata def. Brook Sibirian by unanimous decision (79-73, 79-73, 78-74) - women's junior flyweight

Miranda Reyes def. Camila Panatta by unanimous decision (79-72, 77-74, 77-74) - women's super featherweight

Alexander Gueche def. Joshua Montoya by unanimous decision (78-74, 78-74, 77-75) - super bantamweight

Nazarena Romero def. Maria Salinas by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72) - women's junior featherweight

Elise Soto def. Thalia Joseline Limon by unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 39-37) - women's featherweight