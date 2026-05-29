Stephanie Han vs Holly Holm 2 Odds & Prediction

In her third defense of the WBA women's lightweight title, Stephanie Han (12-0) runs it back with International Women's Boxing Hall of Famer Holly Holm (34-3-3) in the MVPW 03 main event.

Han, 35, has been the WBA titleholder since winning the vacant belt with a first-round knockout of Hannah Terlep in February 2025. The sixth-year pro made her first successful title defense in a come-from-behind victory over Paulina Angel six months later before winning a technical decision over Holm in January.

Holm, 44, prepares for just her third boxing fight since returning to the sport following her release from the UFC in 2024. The Hall of Famer has gone 1-1 during her current tenure, beating Yolanda Vega by decision before her initial challenge against Han.

Stephanie Han | Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stephanie Han vs. Holly Holm 2 moneyline odds

Stephanie Han: -450

Holly Holm: +300

Over 9.5 Rounds: -700

Under 7.5 Rounds: +400

Stephanie Han vs. Holly Holm 2 method of victory

Stephanie Han by KO/TKO: +800

Stephanie Han by decision: -270

Holly Holm by KO/TKO: +650

Holly Holm by decision: +550

Stephanie Han vs. Holly Holm 2 prediction

Stephanie Han | Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Han and Holm's first encounter was a complete tale of two halves. Holm gained the upper hand at the beginning of the fight with her strength advantage and unorthodox blitzing, while Han began to time her entries by landing solid right hands to take over.

The two championship-level athletes have had four months to adjust their game plans. They also have to avoid the clash of heads that caused the first fight's premature ending when Han ducked into Holm's head during one of her blitzes.

Having to overcome adversity in each of her title defenses, Han is certainly a beatable champion. Holm likely wins this fight running away in her prime. But at 44, she struggled with Han's footwork, timing and accuracy once the champion got a read on her entries.

As concerning as Han's last two fights have been, she has shown elite adaptability to in-fight adversity. She now has a full fight camp to adjust to Holm, whom she appeared to have a solid read on when the first fight abruptly ended.

A four-month turnaround is not ideal for either fighter, but it figures to be worse for the 44-year-old Holm, who has never dealt with as quick of a pivot in the latter stage of her career. Expect Han to out-point Holm to get the biggest win of her career in her hometown.

Prediction: Stephanie Han by decision

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