Stephanie Han Ready to Defend Her Belt in Holly Holm Rematch

WBA female lightweight champion Stephanie Han (12-0, 3 KOs) enters the May 30 rematch against Holly Holm (34-3, 9 KOs) with the title and without attention.

With her third defense and second against a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Han will have the decided home advantage. She will fight in her hometown of El Paso at the El Paso County Coliseum. However, the eyes of the boxing world are on her opponent.

With just 12 professional fights to her credit, Han holds a recognized lightweight title. What she appears to lack in experience, toughness looks to make up for. Making her professional debut in 2021, she had 12 fights over five years, meaning she's an active fighter who wants to stay busy.

El Paso boxer Stephanie Han hits her trainer Louie Burke's mitts | Gaby Velasquez / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boxing is how many know Han, but the citizens of El Paso know her as a member of the police department. Despite holding a world championship, Han, a mother of two, is a police officer in the city. As a result, stressful situations may not faze her.

Stephanie Han talks about fighting Holly Holm

In January, the bumping of heads ended the first Holm fight, and Han earned the technical decision. Han spoke to KTSM on Monday about the fight.

“It’s surreal. I’m anxious. I’m nervous. I’m excited. It’s like all these feelings in one. Most importantly, I am just ready to get it done. I have trained so hard these last couple of months, so now I just want all the hard work to pay off, and I want to have this beautiful show in El Paso.”

Holm enters the fight with the desire to win another world title and possibly set up a fight against unified lightweight champion Katie Taylor. Han displays great respect for the legend.

“I know Holly’s a competitor, I know she’s an athlete, and I know she is mad about the loss. I know she wants to take my belt, so I know she’s been training hard. She’s going to be 100%, and I’m just going to focus on what I can control. I’ve been training hard, sparring hard, and doing everything I’m supposed to be doing because I want to retain my belt."

Han vs. Holm 2 week has arrived 🥊



El Paso’s Stephanie Han is putting the final touches on prep for her rematch against Holly Holm in the main event of MVPW-03.



Han will defend her WBA lightweight title Saturday night at the El Paso County Coliseum.#MVPW03 pic.twitter.com/AlAYaEDHLE — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) May 26, 2026

With a win, Han retains her title, notches another win against Holm, and can exercise a small bit of leverage when negotiating her next fight. Holm's footwork and accuracy will be her primary tool, while Han wants to pressure the challenger. Fighting in her hometown for a lucrative future can be one of the biggest moments of the champion's career.