Nakisa Bidarian Takes Shot at Prenga and Names Jake Paul's Next Potential Fights

In boxing, there is a fine, relatively blurry line between promotion and delusion. Fighters and promoters will dance that aforementioned line with skill, often veering between the two areas.

Nakisa Biderian, the co-founder of MVP Promotions, is no stranger to the verbal high-wire act. In the midst of trumpeting Jake Paul, Boderian made comments that opened the door to future fights.

Last year, the world saw Anthony Joshua turn Paul's jaw sideways in a six-round demolition that he could have ended earlier. Joshua, never in peril, dribbled his fists on Paul's face for an uncomfortably long period of time. Yet, Biderian saw it differently.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bidarian takes shot at Prenga

Joshua battered Paul, leaving the fighter scrambling to gather his faculties. Yet, the executive praised his fighter while criticizing Joshua's most recent opponent, Kristian Prenga.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Bidarian said, "Jake Paul won more than the guy on Saturday night did. He was in there for six rounds. That dude was out in two rounds, taking the same shots Jake was taking."

Under no circumstances did Paul endure the same level of punishment as Prenga. First, Joshua took the Paul fight for the outrageous payday, giving the crowd an exhibition and practically acting as a lion playing with its food before eating it.

Meanwhile, Prenga dropped Joshua twice, and the former heavyweight champion looked rather unsettled as the underdog applied pressure.

The moment Anthony Joshua knocked Jake Paul out! #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/TiP0ovbpzf — Netflix (@netflix) December 20, 2025

Bidarian lists possible next opponents for Paul

Biderian, in the middle of his praise for Paul, said that the fighter will return to the ring and that he has a dream list of opponents.

"Jake wants to fight Ngannou and Ryan Garcia, but Tommy Fury is a fight that makes sense. Edgar Berlanga, that's a fascinating fight. I also like Chris Eubank Jr.; that's a fascinating fight. The fighters on the other side also need to be realistic. Sometimes their eyes are bigger than what the box office affords us to pay."

Francis Ngannou, the former UFC champion, is 0-2 in two boxing matches. However, those losses come at the hands of Joshua and Tyson Fury. Ngannou possesses brutal power in both hands, and all he needs is one to end the fight against Paul. Also, Ngannou stands six-foot-four and weighs 257 pounds. Unlike Joshua, who carried Paul, Ngannou will want to end the fight early.

Francis Ngannou | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

On the other hand, a fight against Berlanga makes more sense, as he's relatively the same size as Paul. Unfortunately, that is just about the only similarity. Berlanga is tough, taking Canelo Alvarez the distance. He presents a more palatable option that probably works to destroy Paul's face.

Eubank is an older fighter with a strong regional resume and good drawing experience. He looks like the closest to Paul in terms of position in the game. Biderian also mentioned a rematch with Tommy Fury, but would that be a rematch that could draw attention, or is it a way to avenge a loss in the least threatening way possible?