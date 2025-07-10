Eddie Hearn’s Take On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Won’t Please Turki Alalshikh
Fight fans across the globe are intrigued to see how Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford plays out, and so is Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn. The undisputed super middleweight fight takes place on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
This is Crawford's divisional debut, and 'Bud' is moving up two weight classes for the fight. While Crawford is known for his slick skills, how he handles Canelo's power could turn out to be decisive.
Eddie Hearn recently shared his two cents on the fight. He claimed Crawford is extremely confident in his abilities, but if he had to pick a winner, it would be Canelo. Hearn also claimed that Canelo doesn't really want to fight Crawford for two specific reasons. The British promoter shared his thoughts in a recent episode of the Ring Champs with AK & Barak podcast.
First of all, Hearn thinks Canelo won't get credit even if he beats Crawford as the weight discrepancy will be used an excuse. Hearn also believes the Mexican doesn't like to fight opponents with good movement. He thinks Crawford has the ability to use his footwork and keep Alvarez at bay for 12 rounds and make the fight a bit of a 'stinker' to get the win.
He has never really liked that fight for a couple of reasons. One, he feels he'll get no credit because he is much bigger than him. And two, he doesn't want to fight movers. When he fought [Jermell] Charlo, he hated it.
Hearn added:
Crawford's movement, Canelo will hate. And that's what Crawford's gotta do in a fight, he has actually got to make it little bit of a stinker. And just be what it is, which is tremendous IQ. Just be in and out, popping him and moving. And 'Bud' has got the ability and the feet to do that for 12 rounds.
Turki Alalshikh won't like Hearn's advice for Crawford, as the Riyadh Season boss has claimed he won't support fighters who run around on Riyadh Season cards. Alalshikh is clearly not a fan of point fighting and instead wants to see fighters putting it all on the line to entertain fans.
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford has been built as a global spectacle. Riyadh Season and UFC boss Dana White are co-promoting the contest. Apart from it being a stadium fight, Netflix has been chosen as the broadcast platform to attract the largest possible audience.
Hence, Alalshikh certainly won't like to see a stinker, especially after Canelo's recent underwhelming outing against William Scull. That said, those who have followed Crawford's career closely know that 'Bud' has rarely been in a boring fight. His 41-0-0 record consists of 31 knockouts.
63-2-2 Canelo has 39 KO wins, and his coach, Eddy Reynoso, has already promised another finish against Crawford.
