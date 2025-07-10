Janibek Alimkhanuly Has One Emoji Message For Carlos Adames
Janibek Alimkhanuly took to social media to try and provoke a unification fight with one of his middleweight division rivals. The Kazakh fighter is the unified middleweight champion and currently holds the IBF and WBO world middleweight titles.
Unlike many Central Asian fighters who rarely engage in social media wars, Alimkhanuly has a feisty reputation on social media. So it was no surprise when WBC Middleweight Carlos Adames posted a video of himself training that Alimkhanuly would respond with a single emoji – a zombie.
In the video, Adames works the mittens, showing off his hand speed, power, and a Mr. T-style dangling earring.
Adames captioned the video #TheHouseOfFundamentals. His Kazakh rival quickly reposted with a caption of his own:
"He's stressed! He's at a dead end! He's speechless. Because he and his manager know they have a contract on the table!"
In another threat, Adames was again called out for a unification match.
"Has anyone seen Carlos around? He's gone missing. If you happen to see him, please tell him to sign the fight contract!"
A fight between Carlos Adames and Janibek Alimkhanuly would be a great matchup, but the clock is ticking if fight fans will get to see them in the ring this year.
Such a fight would make a great addition to a Riyadh Season card in Saudi Arabia or potentially stand as a main event in Kazakhstan.
The Latest Boxing News
Jake Paul Ex-Foe Ben Askren Reveals He 'Died 4 Times' Amid Terrifying Health Scare
Floyd Mayweather's Yacht Tour During Vacation Has Boxing Fans Saying Same Thing
Adrian Peterson Foe Signs Celebrity Boxing Contract Following Viral Poker Bust-Up
Shakur Stevenson Doubles Down On Unpopular Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Prediction