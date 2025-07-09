Adrian Peterson Foe Signs Celebrity Boxing Contract Following Viral Poker Bust-Up
Last month, former NFL running back Adrian Peterson made headlines when he got into a fistfight with professional poker player Joe Castaneda over a poker hand. The incident was caught on camera and instantly went viral, amassing millions of views across social media channels.
Following the bust-up, Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman proposed the two settle their differences inside the boxing ring. And today, TMZ broke the story that Joe "Baby Joe" Castaneda has put pen to paper and agreed to fight Peterson.
While Castaneda is ready to go, Feldman has revealed that no such agreement has been made with Peterson, and unfortunately he says he's not expecting it to happen soon.
Peterson revealed after the incident that the two are "cool" now, saying "Me and the guy, we're cool. We've known each other. It was literally like a brother situation. We agreed to disagree, we had our words, and we threw blows -- and that was it."
Peterson then added, "I felt really bad. It's a situation where I kind of regret it."
Peterson has reportedly become an avid poker player in retirement.
Many expect Peterson to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2027. He has 14,918 career rushing yards and holds the NFL record for most rushing yards in a game with 296. He was a 4-time first-team All-Pro, the offensive rookie of the year in 2007, the offensive player of the year in 2012, and the NFL's most valuable player in 2012.
