NIck Khan Explains How Zuffa Boxing Can Benefit Fighters

Since its January 2026 launch, Zuffa Boxing is looking to change the game with its centralized, UFC-style league model. Backed by TKO Group Holdings and Saudi Arabia’s Sela, the promotion has secured major broadcast deals with Paramount+ and Sky Sports, disrupting traditional promotional monopolies.



By signing elite talent like Jai Opetaia and Conor Benn, Zuffa aims to utilize a "best-versus-best" matchmaking philosophy that shifts the global power dynamic of professional boxing. If that’s not enough, Nick Khan, President of the WWE, revealed all the perks that Zuffa boxers will receive.

Jai Opetaia | IMAGO / AAP

Khan lays out what Zuffa Boxers can expect

"This provides an additional option,” Khan said to the Senate Commerce Committee. “So, the current state of boxing would continue to exist. If the fighter wants to go into that, please feel free to sign with those promoters."

“If you want a chance to be something bigger over a shorter period of time, on a platform. We were able to secure a deal with Paramount. As I said, on a platform that has almost 80 million subscribers worldwide and has a network partner in CBS," Khan continued.

"If you want that exposure, if you want trading card deals, if you want merchandise deals, if you want video game deals, in which the fighters would all participate financially. If you want all of that plus some more, come this way. If you don’t, that’s your choice.”

Zuffa's next possible signing

As Zuffa Boxing keeps making moves, former champion and ESPN analyst Tim Bradley recently predicted that Devin Haney could be the next to sign with Zuffa following Benn’s deal.

“Bill [Haney] said he got a big announcement. I assume he’s signing with Zuffa,” Bradley said. “Everyone’s seeing what Conor Benn got now. It’s like, can I get something like that?”

Bradley also shared that believes that Haney needs a major promoter instead of being a free agent.

“It’s hard to survive in this sport without a promoter. You got to have somebody to back you, somebody that’s going to put up money."

Zuffa Boxing’s upcoming fight card.

Continuing the brand’s momentum, Zuffa Boxing 06 is scheduled for Sunday, May 10, 2026, at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The card is headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight clash between American standout Shane Mosley Jr. and Ukrainian veteran Serhii Bohachuk.



Additionally, the co-main event features an explosive welterweight matchup between Julian Rodriguez and James Perella, and a middleweight bout between Misael Rodriguez and Andreas Katzourakis, which rounds out the main card.