Tim Bradley Predicts Next Big Zuffa Boxing Signing After Benn, Hitchins & Berlanga

Tim Bradley seems to think that Devin Haney could be heading to Zuffa Boxing because of the deal Conor Benn recently signed.

Taking to his YouTube channel, the current ESPN boxing analyst believes that Bill Haney's upcoming announcement could be a major clue into whether Devin will join Zuffa.

“Bill said he got a big announcement. I assume he’s signing with Zuffa,” Bradley said. “Everyone’s seeing what Conor Benn got now. It’s like, can I get something like that?”

Along with the financial possibilities, Bradley noted that Haney needs to be on a major platform.

Devin Haney | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

“It’s hard to survive in this sport without a promoter. You got to have somebody to back you, somebody that’s going to put up money,” Bradley said.

“You know, a lot of people like saying, Tim, you know, are you gonna come back? You can come back. Who gonna put up the f---ing money?” Bradley continued. “Who's gonna put up the money for me to fight? You know, it's gonna cost millions of dollars to get my black a-- back in the ring. Who's gonna put up that money? And right now he don't have that.”

Bradley suggests that by keeping talent in-house, Zuffa effectively mitigates risk, ensuring protected investments like Benn aren't derailed by unpredictable outside contenders.

“Part of me feels like it’s protective services. It keeps you away from fighting in high-stakes fights,” Bradley said. “They don’t have to get opponents for you.”

Recently, Benn signed a long-term, lucrative, $15 million deal with Zuffa Boxing. After working with Matchroom Boxing, Dana White retained Benn's services after a previous one-fight deal.

Benn and Zuffa Boxing put out a joint announcement on social media.

"Yes, guys, I just signed a new multi-fight deal I'm very, very excited about," Benn said. "Our visions are aligned. Our goal remains the same: to get that world title, but more importantly, give people the fights that they want. Give people the mega-fights. If you guys want it, you guys can get it."

Zuffa Boxing also singed Richardson Hitchins and Edgar Berlanga

Zuffa Boxing also recently announced the signing of Richardson Hitchins and Edgar Berlanga to multi-fight deals.

“This is a major step forward in my career,” said Hitchins. "I’m very grateful for this opportunity, and I want to thank Dana White, Nick Khan, and my manager, Keith Connolly, for giving a kid from Brooklyn the opportunity to fight on the biggest stage against the world's best fighters. With Zuffa Boxing in my corner, I’m going to show the world that I am a pound-for-pound, generational fighter."

“Zuffa Boxing is changing the game,” Berlanga added. "I’m here for the biggest fights on boxing’s best platform. I’m here to put the super middleweight division on notice. ‘The Monster’ is back!

Since Zuffa Boxing was established in 2025, the promotion has added Callum Walsh, José Valenzuela, Efe Ajagba, Shane Mosley Jr., and Andres Cortes.