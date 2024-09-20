No Rematch For You Garcia Responds To Haney, Tells Him To Live With The Nightmare
By Isaac Nyamungu
Ryan Garcia has ruled out the possibilities of a rematch with Devin Haney. Haney had previously set out the terms for their second clash, which were supposed to be within his desire. However, in a recent twist of events, Garcia has denounced the request and further issued a statement telling Haney to live with the nightmare.
“No rematch live with that left hook nightmare,” Ryan Garcia wrote on his X handle account.
Ryan Garcia was born in 1998. He is an American based professional boxer. In 2021, Garcia held the World Boxing Council (WBC) lightweight title. The Victorvillee, California born boxer is in the lightweight, Light Welterweight, and Super featherweight division.
In case Devin fails to secure a rematch with Garcia, the memories would haunt him for a very long time. The terrible night that Ryan used a left hook to drop Haney would replay in his mind for ages.
Besides, the rematch would have given Haney a colossal payday. It is a big drawback considering the amount of money he would have earned.
Devin Haney treats his loss to Garcia as a score. Thus, believes that the rematch must happen on his set conditions. Haney (31-0, 15 KOs), anticipates to be on the A-side in his bargains. However, Ryan commands a huge following of over 12 million fans on Instagram and further has ability to develop massive interest in his contest. Thus, on the contrary, Garcia remains on the A-side against everyone else he encounters.
Haney has to accept that he is the B-side and pleads for second clash. Ryan still dominates the fight while Haney is the one in need. Therefore, he has to bend low and request for a rematch.
While responding further to the rematch claims, Garcia noted that reality cannot be twisted otherwise.
“It must be exhausting trying to twist reality just to avoid admitting defeat. You know, not everyone gets a participation trophy in life. Maybe if you spent half the energy on self-improvement that you do on excuses, you’d actually get somewhere,” Garcia wrote on his X account.