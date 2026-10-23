O'Shaquie Foster Names Big Targets in Post-Navarrete Plans

WBC super featherweight titleholder O'Shaquie Foster goes by the name Ice Water, in reference to his cool demeanor under fire.

After rebuilding his life to become a champion, Foster approaches the ring with stoic calm and a direct manner that rarely sees him veer from character. On Saturday night, he faces WBO and IBF champion Emanuel Navarette as a slight favorite.

Unifying a division is a dividend that pays itself off on multiple occasions. First, commanding a division means that every other fighter in your weight class will need to go through you. Next, holding more than one belt also means that you can negotiate from a position of strength, possibly commanding the lion's share of the purse and in charge of many of the stipulations.

Additionally, Foster views a potential win as a stepping stone to something greater, believing that a unified title would elevate him to major-league status and pound-for-pound greatness.

O'Shaquie Foster | Top Rank

The Leverage

With a win, Foster will hold three super featherweight titles, and he believes that a unified title will lead to big-money fights in other divisions. At five-foot-eight, he can easily move up and call out boxing's elite names. When speaking to The Ring, Foster named his potential opponents.

"I can see a Lomachenko fight in the future. I think that's a great style matchup. That's a fight that I've always wanted, even when I was coming up. I thought that would be a great technical fight."

Vasiliy Lomachenko hasn't fought since May 12, 2024, and later retired as the IBF lightweight champion. He's been away from the sport, having joined Ukraine in its war against Russia. Lomachenko mentioned wanting to return to the squared circle, but at 38 years old and with ring rust, Foster would enter the fight as the decided favorite.

But Foster has an even bigger bout on his mind.

Shakur Stevenson | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

"Shakur [would be the next fight that I would like]. Everybody knows that if I can fight anybody, that's who I'd like to put my hands on. I need to make it known to everybody; I don't really care. I'm not chasing, dude, or anything like that, but he's a big opp on my hit list, and that ain't going to change."

Shakur Stevenson, who recently left Zuffa Boxing, hears his name at heavier and lighter weights. Foster suggested that he has significant personal business to settle with the junior welterweight champion.

However, for Foster to reach Stevenson, he must first defeat a few fighters. Stevenson doesn't need him to make lucrative events. To reach those levels, Foster needs a star or a boost in name recognition. A win over Navarrete starts the process.