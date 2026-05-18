Keyshawn Davis Reveals Move to New Weight Division

Super Lightweight Keyshawn Davis (15-0-1, 10 KOs) avenged his 2023 no-decision against Nahir Albright. Three years ago, the 27-year-old scored a majority decision. However, Davis tested positive for marijuana, turning the win into a no-contest.

Since then, Davis has won all six of his fights, knocking out four and taking two of them to the distance. On Saturday, when he met Albright again, the decision was not as close as their initial encounter.

With opportunity lurking around every corner for the undefeated fighter, Davis can begin to take charge of his career. With an exciting style and growing fan appeal, Davis' name could start flowing in boxing circles as one of the better smaller fighters on the planet.

Keyshawn Davis | Top Rank

Davis Proclaims He Will Move to 147: Cites Weight Cut

At five-foot-nine, Davis is a taller fighter at 140 pounds. Granted, that will provide leverage and reach. Yet, one major obstacle is that he sounds as if he does not want to keep revisiting. After the Albright fight, Davis spoke to Chris Mannix and DAZN, saying:

“I’ll probably go to 147, I’m not even going to lie. All this making weight stuff, it ain’t for me,” he said, acknowledging his trouble making the weight on Friday, which he’d also struggled with fighting at 135.

“As y’all can see, I'm not good at making weight; I just know how to fight. I don’t know. I’ll talk to my coaches about that. Either way, it’s gonna be ‘BTA’ in whatever weight class I go to.”

Davis missed the weigh-in during his first weigh-in last week. Plus, with his frame, staying at 140 pounds will become more difficult as he ages. Under those circumstances, going up in weight class will help and potentially become more lucrative.

Bevy of Potential Fights for Davis at Welterweight

The Ring Magazine currently ranks Davis as the No. 3 junior welterweight, a division led by champion Shakur Stevenson. Meanwhile, at 147, everyone in the Top 10 would provide a stiff challenge.

If Davis wanted to slow-play his hand and collect a sizable check on his way to a title fight, a slugger like Raul Curiel (17-0-1, 14 KOs) could be an exciting brawl that will immediately test his divisional readiness. Curiel is a pressure-based fighter who wants to keep moving forward and drag his opponents to a brawl in the pocket.

At the same time, a true "styles make fights" bout could feature Davis and Rolando Romero. In his last fight, Romero (17-2, 13 KOs) earned an unanimous victory over Ryan Garcia. While he does possess knockout power, Romero wants to consistently use his jab before loading up on power punches to win rounds.

At 147, the stress of a weight cut probably won't follow Davis. At the same time, the threat of an unknown divisional landscape and weight class could create a different level of stress. Will Davis make the leap to 147, or will he demand a title shot at junior welterweight?