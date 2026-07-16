Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach: Date, Time, Card & Why You Can't Watch It

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is still the heavyweight fight on everyone's lips. However, the bout still lacks key details, and fans must continue to wait.

The British stars have been flapping their gums over recent years, but have yet to step into the squared circle with one another.

Everyone was hopeful that the fight would come to fruition following Fury's return in April against Arslanbek Makhmudov, which he won via unanimous decision, but instead, both he and 'AJ' will compete in separate bouts in July.

Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Images

'The Gypsy King' will fight on July 24, the day before Joshua, following an announcement that took many by surprise. Both the location and opponent would have been hard to predict in advance, as Fury will step into the ring in Thailand against 46-year-old Mariusz Wach.

Why you won't be able to watch Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach

Despite the fight being co-promoted by Frank Warren's Queensberry, it will not be aired live, as there is no official livestream for the fight. However, it is understood that around 1,500 VIP tickets are available for the fight, meaning that, at present, the only way to watch it will be to attend.

Wach can definitely be seen as a step down from Makhmudov, as he is 2-4 in his last six, with his wins coming against relatively unknown opponents. Recent activity also saw the Polish fighter compete in a mixed rules MMA fight, where he bizarrely took on three influencers and knocked all of them out.

Although Wach's recent fights have come with question marks, he does have plenty of notable names on his resume. This includes a 2024 bout with Moses Itauma (knockout loss), a 2022 fight against the aforementioned Makhmudov (knockout loss), and a world title challenge against Wladimir Klitschko in 2012 (points loss).

Fury vs Wach tale of the tape

Tyson Fury Mariusz Wach Age 37 46 Height 6'9" 6'7" Reach 85" 82" Record 35-2-1 39-13 Knockouts 24 20

Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach date

Date: Friday, July 24, 2026

Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach location

Location: Max Muaythai Stadium, Pattaya, Thailand

Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach time

Time: 6:00 a.m. EST / 11:00 a.m. GMT

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach

Watch: The only way to watch will be to attend the fight, as it will not be broadcast.

Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach fight card

Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach - Heavyweight bout

Daniel Baer vs Simon Ibekwe - Heavyweight bout

Michael Alan Flannery vs TBA - Light Heavyweight bout

Lucas Dassios vs TBA - Cruiserweight bout

Mark Ahondjo vs TBA - Heavyweight bout

Arlo Stephens vs TBA - Heavyweight bout