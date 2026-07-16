Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach: Date, Time, Card & Why You Can't Watch It
Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is still the heavyweight fight on everyone's lips. However, the bout still lacks key details, and fans must continue to wait.
The British stars have been flapping their gums over recent years, but have yet to step into the squared circle with one another.
Everyone was hopeful that the fight would come to fruition following Fury's return in April against Arslanbek Makhmudov, which he won via unanimous decision, but instead, both he and 'AJ' will compete in separate bouts in July.
'The Gypsy King' will fight on July 24, the day before Joshua, following an announcement that took many by surprise. Both the location and opponent would have been hard to predict in advance, as Fury will step into the ring in Thailand against 46-year-old Mariusz Wach.
Why you won't be able to watch Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach
Despite the fight being co-promoted by Frank Warren's Queensberry, it will not be aired live, as there is no official livestream for the fight. However, it is understood that around 1,500 VIP tickets are available for the fight, meaning that, at present, the only way to watch it will be to attend.
Wach can definitely be seen as a step down from Makhmudov, as he is 2-4 in his last six, with his wins coming against relatively unknown opponents. Recent activity also saw the Polish fighter compete in a mixed rules MMA fight, where he bizarrely took on three influencers and knocked all of them out.
Although Wach's recent fights have come with question marks, he does have plenty of notable names on his resume. This includes a 2024 bout with Moses Itauma (knockout loss), a 2022 fight against the aforementioned Makhmudov (knockout loss), and a world title challenge against Wladimir Klitschko in 2012 (points loss).
Fury vs Wach tale of the tape
Tyson Fury
Mariusz Wach
Age
37
46
Height
6'9"
6'7"
Reach
85"
82"
Record
35-2-1
39-13
Knockouts
24
20
Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach date
Date: Friday, July 24, 2026
Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach location
Location: Max Muaythai Stadium, Pattaya, Thailand
Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach time
Time: 6:00 a.m. EST / 11:00 a.m. GMT
How to watch Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach
Watch: The only way to watch will be to attend the fight, as it will not be broadcast.
Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach fight card
- Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach - Heavyweight bout
- Daniel Baer vs Simon Ibekwe - Heavyweight bout
- Michael Alan Flannery vs TBA - Light Heavyweight bout
- Lucas Dassios vs TBA - Cruiserweight bout
- Mark Ahondjo vs TBA - Heavyweight bout
- Arlo Stephens vs TBA - Heavyweight bout
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Donal Long is a boxing journalist for KO On SI, hailing from Dublin, Ireland. Prior to joining SI in 2025, Donal graduated from Dublin City University with a bachelor's degree in media production management. He has also worked on sites such as SportsJOE, GiveMeSport, The Sportster, and Bloody Knockout. Donal has been a huge sports fan for all of his life, which has seen him travel throughout Europe to attend live events.Follow longdonal