Oleksandr Usyk Totally Insulted, Left Alone In The Ropes After Win Over Tyson Fury
By Isaac Nyamungu
Oleksandr Usyk experienced the full force of a shunned conquest as the unified heavyweight titlist was left in a sparse rope after his supreme triumph.
Usyk ‘the cat’ had tendered Fury a first professional downfall earlier this year, hence he made history as he became the undisputed heavyweight world titleholder, the first in 25 years since the supremacy of Lennox Lewis.
Usyk conquered Tyson Fury for the majority of an hilarious bout. In a mouth-watering bout, he left the ring with another double victory over Tyson Fury. He was commended as the next coming of Muhammad Ali. He had earlier won against the exposed Anthony Joshua, Usyk powered up his legendary credentials with a second victory over Fury.
Usyk has risen to high ranks. He has gone undisputed at cruiserweight and also attain Olympic gold at London 2012.
The three judges explicitly did 116-112 in favor of Usyk to grunts from Fury fans.
However, it was noticeable how empty the ring was as Usyk tried to celebrate becoming the most exceptional heavyweight of the last generation.
The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, didn’t embrace Usyk, which is their defeat. Apparently even His Excellency Turki Alalshikh found it hard offer Usyk his props since he backed Fury in a partial design throughout match week.
Moreover, during an interview, Fury provocatively critiqued 'foreigner' Usyk's English and claimed the heavyweight champion of the world should be from the UK or the USA.
'He's a small cruiserweight,' said Fury. 'A foreigner, don't speak good English and nobody's really interested. Anyway, he's not setting anything alight,” said Fury in a past interview.
Further, Fury walked around the ring showing off a sword to the audience, it was manifest how much everyone present longed for Fury to succeed. There was distinct silence from a large portion of the crowd.
Besides, in another show of disrespect for the boxer, Usyk was asked to explain the scorecards, which contrives his fundamental privileges as a fighter.
“I’m not the judge; I’m an athlete. It’s not my decision. I win. Thank you, God,” said Usyk during a post-match interview. “I’ve been training, good preparation. Listen, today, for me, is a very happy day. My sons won their Judo competitions today. My son talked to me and said, ‘Hey, Papa, you’re next.’ I said I will try,” he added.
“He’s a great fighter, he’s a great opponent. It was a great 24 rounds. I want to devote this victory to my mother. She’s always worried about me, and I want to thank her very much for everything you’ve done for me. I devote this to her and all mothers of Ukraine,” said Usyk during the press conference
Another incident of disrespect is when Daniel Dubois questionnablly stormed his interview session disrupting his celebrations. Daniel demanded for a fight with Usyk. Surprisingly, Usyk agreed to a rematch with him.
“No problem. I am ready. I want to be home for a little rest, but I’m ready,” replied Usyk while responding to Dubois.