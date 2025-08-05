Boxing Fans React To Joseph Parker's Hilarious "Take On Me" Oleksandr Usyk Call Out
Joseph Parker strikes yet again.
After his hilarious call out of Oleksandr Usyk back in March by way of of country music star Shania Twain's hit song 'Still The One', Parker has just dropped his latest masterpiece.
Posted to X in the early hours on Aug. 5, Parker channels A-ha's 1985 smash hit 'Take On Me'. In the video, Parker and his team are seen lip singing the song through various shots as footage of him and Usyk are spliced in.
"Come on @usykaa Take On Me," the tweet said.
Many boxing fans have now reacted to the viral post.
@Fuzzplop: "I’ve been waiting for this! It’s class you’re hilarious"
@GoldenboyP4Ptv: "This guy has to be next in line, he has beaten enough boxers to earn his shot @Turki_alalshikh make it happen brother"
@JamesDowling02: "Best one yet
You deserve it big Joe"
@Edward061313985: "This is how all fight call outs should be done!!!"
@Avfers: "I love these call out videos. Hope you get your shot as you deserve it!"
@Dgeesio: "i really hope you get your shot and any real boxing fan will feel the same way. cant see it sadly just cause of money but you deserve it ! good luck !"
@InHereLoudly: "This is great, but let the man get some rest lol."
@Ideas2Film: "Dope!!!! from New Zealand to Hollywood
THANK YOU FOR THIS Boxing needs more Parkers."
@a__s__o__p: "..the best, the funniest and the friendliest call out videos"
@Chivaz1983: "This is gold man.
I believe you have a good chance against Usyk."
@gullane12or3: "Brilliant , you have earned it."
@AngrySeagull2: "brilliant call out. This is the fight we want to see has earned his shot."
While the WBO has announced Parker as the next mandatory challenger for Usyk, the camps have not engaged in any negotiations. What's next for Usyk and Parker remains to be seen.
Earlier this week, Usyk's former manager made a shocking prediction saying Usyk has fought his last fight and is retiring. "I don’t see him fighting anymore, at least in boxing. He has proved it all, there’s nothing more to gain."
The Latest Boxing News
Shakur Stevenson Puts Spotlight On Declining Top Rank Viewership Numbers Since His Departure
World Champion Boxer Oscar Collazo Takes The Stage At Bad Bunny Concert
Oleksandr Usyk’s Camp Open For Fight Against Heavyweight Icon With 98% KO Ratio
Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua Fight Gets Positive Update From Eddie Hearn