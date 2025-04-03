Olympic Silver Medalist Backing Terence Crawford’s Strength Against Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are expected to face off in September. The fight is set to take place at 168 pounds, whereas Crawford's last fight was in 154 pounds.
Crawford will have to make a significant jump in weight for the contest, and many think it will be an issue for him. 2020 Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr has now shared his take on the matter.
Torrez Jr is impressed with Crawford's strength and brought up the time they wrestlednd and is backing 'Bud' to get the job done. Speaking to Sean Zittel, Torrez Jr said:
I’m Team Crawford, but I’m a ride or die Canelo fan. But with that being said, I’m going to sway a little bit more toward the USA side, but I’m excited for the fight.
Looking back at his experience of wrestling with Crawford, Torrez Jr said:
It came out a while ago, ‘Oh, Crawford beat Richard Torrez in wrestling,’ and I got a couple of views on that. I just want to point out that I didn’t know we were wrestling hard. We were wrestling in his kitchen, and he said, ‘Let’s see what we got.’ All of a sudden, he got a lock on me, and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s over.’
Torrez Jr added that Terence Crawford is super strong. While they've never sparred, Torrez Jr reckons 'Bud' has superb defense. He also challenged Crawford to a wrestling rematch.
