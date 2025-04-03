Deontay Wilder ‘Looking Forward To’ Facing Francis Ngannou
Deontay Wilder and Francis Ngannou personify brute power. The two fighters can put the lights out of their opponents with a single shot. Out of Wilder's 43 career wins, 42 have come by knockout. Ngannou, meanwhile, has 13 knockout wins in MMA.
'The Predator' knocked down Tyson Fury in his boxing debut as well, showing his power translates to the squared circle as well. A potential Deontay Wilder vs Francis Ngannou showdown could be a true treat for the fans, and there have even been talks of an MMA fight taking place.
Wilder has now claimed that discussions have been ongoing to set up a potential clash. 'The Bronze Bomber' said in a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's show:
I don’t know how much I can say, but I’ll say this. Me and Francis, this fight always comes up. It just came up two more times, not too long ago to be exact. Not too far away, maybe a few months ago. We’re just trying to figure out how we want the segment to go, me and Ngannou. I’m definitely interested and he is as well.
Wilder further added:
I guess it’s just a matter of time. Time is always the matter of all things. Then, you get a place and a date, and you start to promote and everything gets popping. I think it’s something that’s going to be created soon… Yeah, people can look forward to that one. I’m looking forward to that one. Stay tuned.
Deontay Wilder is set to make his highly-anticipated return on June 27 against Tyrrell Anthony Herndon.
