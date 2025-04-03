Shakur Stevenson Disagrees With Terence Crawford Over Errol Spence Jr’s Hall of Fame Case
Terence Crawford recently made a surprising comment about former opponent Errol Spence Jr's Hall of Fame status, saying that Spence doesn't have a Hall of Fame worthy resume.
Spence's last fight was against Crawford in July 2023 where he suffered a ninth round TKO loss in a one-sided contest. It was the only loss of Spence's career, who has a 28-1-0 record with 22 career knockouts.
Spence holds notable wins against Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter, Lamont Peterson, Kell Brook, Chris Algieri, and more. Crawford, however, doesn't think it's too impressive and Shakur Stevenson begs to differ.
Speaking to The Best Women's Boxing Show Period, Stevenson said:
I disagree. I feel as though Errol had a great career. If it wasn’t for Bud, he would’ve been undisputed. He went out and got every belt one by one by one. I think he’s a Hall of Famer.
Spence was the unified welterweight champion at one point and had the chance to go undisputed in his fight against Crawford.
MORE: Revealed: PPV Buys For The Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 Last Crescendo Card
Errol Spence Jr hasn't competed since his loss to Crawford and he's been on hiatus now for nearly two years. And while there's no doubt he was a pleasure to watch at his peak, Spence is now 35 and is moving past his athletic prime.
As for Terence Crawford, he is aiming high with a potential showdown against Canelo Alvarez later this year. The fight is expected to take place in September 2025 as long as Canelo defeats William Scull first.
Crawford defeated Israil Madrimov in his last fight back in August 2024.
