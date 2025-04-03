Revealed: PPV Buys For The Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 Last Crescendo Card
Dmitry Bivol fought Artur Beterbiev in a rematch on February 22. The undisputed light heavyweight title fight, won by Bivol, headlined the star-studded Last Crescendo card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Apart from the two amazing Russians, Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole, and Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley were among other notable fights. Parker viciously knocked out Bakole in the second round of the contest, while Stevenson earned a ninth round stoppage win against Padley.
MORE: Teddy Atlas Names His Top 10 Heavyweight Boxers Of All Time
Other results include Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz, who fought out a split draw, while Vergil Ortiz Jr defeated Israil Madrimov. Agit Kabayel stopped the experienced Zhilei Zhang, and Callum Smith earned a grueling decision against Joshua Buatsi.
Overall, it was a fantastic event and the card was built up as one of the best boxing events in recent history.
A report from The Ring Magazine has now revealed that the pay-per-view event did 340,000 buys worldwide. The PPV price in the United States was $25.99.
Riyadh Season's Turki Alalshikh has staged some huge boxing events recently, and The Last Crescendo was perhaps the most high profile card arranged by Riyadh Season. The main event was a showdown between two extremely skilled Russians and their second fight was just close as the first. Only this time, the decision swayed in Bivol's favor, meaning the series is now 1-1, with a trilogy likely on the horizon.
Riyadh Season is set to put on another giant card in May, set to take place in Times Square, New York. Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero, Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez, and Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr are signed on for the event.
The Latest Boxing News
Deontay Wilder Reveals Injury That Delayed His Return To Boxing
Stephen A. Smith Blasted Gervonta Davis 'Haters' Claim After Lamont Roach Fight
Alycia Baumgardner To Defend Titles On Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 Undercard
Eddie Hearn, Frank Warren Hint At Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua