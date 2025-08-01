One of Canelo Alvarez’s Toughest Opponents Reveals How Terence Crawford Can Win
Canelo Alvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight title against Terence Crawford on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It's a fight of epic proportions with both their legacy's on the line.
Crawford, 41-0-0 with 31 KOs, is looking to become the first male boxer to become the undisputed champion in three weight classes. However, he has a tough task at hand as he has to get the better of a pound-for-pound great in Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican is 63-2-2 with 39 KO wins.
Out of Alvarez's 67 professional fights, a handful have been difficult. Back in 2014, Erislandy Lara gave Alvarez one of the hardest fights of his career, which the Mexican won via split decision. Lara used his movement well to get Canelo to hesitate, something William Scull tried to do in May, but he was heavily criticized for avoiding a 'fight'.
Erislandy Lara tells Terence Crawford how to beat Canelo Alvarez
Lara reckons Crawford has to use his legs well and move in and out of range. He added that how Crawford handles Canelo's power could determine a lot. Speaking to FightHype, the 42-year-old WBA middleweight champion said:
"I see it as an interesting 50-50 fight. I feel that Canelo is very strong right now, and I want to see how Crawford handles the power, especially in the early rounds, and what’s going to happen."
Lara added: "I remember fighting Canelo 14 years (11 years) ago. I remember, I used my legs real good. As long as Crawford uses his legs and doesn’t let Canelo hit him in the arms and beat him up on the arms, he has a very good chance of winning."
Lara's advice could be crucial for Crawford, as Canelo himself recently praised the Cuban-American very highly. Movement might actually be key for Crawford.
That said, judging by Crawford's career, he is a fighter at heart. Hence, it's unlikely 'Bud' would look to circle around the ring the entire time and at certain point, he might look to engage with Canelo.
How he handles what's being dished out could turn out to be decisive.
The Latest Boxing News
Gervonta Davis Trainer Breaks Silence On 'Tank' Retirement Rumors
Jim Lampley Reveals The Secret Reason Behind Canelo Alvarez's Chin Strength
Former Mike Tyson And Evander Holyfield Coach Passes Away At 71
Boxing Meets Box Office: Ryan Garcia Rates This Summer’s Superhero Films