Gervonta Davis Trainer Breaks Silence On 'Tank' Retirement Rumors
Rumors have been circulating over the past week about Gervonta Davis retiring.
The news, which spread quickly through social media channels, all started when boxing reporter Rick Glaser claimed that "very reliable sources" told him Davis was speaking with friends and family saying he was "fed up" with boxing and was looking to retire.
Davis' recent arrest for domestic violence, in addition to the uncertainty around his rematch vs Lamont Roach moving forward, further played a part in the spread of the news.
And as the news spread, Tank's coach, Kenny Ellis, was quick to shoot down the story, and in a post on X he simply wrote "Per usual FAKE news."
Lamont Roach questions whether rematch with Davis will move forward
When news first broke of Davis' arrest, Roach took to his live stream denying rumors that the fight wouldn't move forward as planned, and would still be taking place on August 16. However, in a follow up stream on July 17, 'The Reaper' appeared to do a U-turn on the matter, saying:
I ain't gonna lie bro, I just think this n**** don't wanna fight. Remember when I tweeted, can he hold up his end of [the deal]? He still ain't getting past that. That makes me mad, I am not gonna lie. It's still a possibility but I think little bro just don't wanna get in there. I really think that.
It was also reported that PBC was exploring new dates for the fight, but as of publication, the fight remains in limbo with no confirmation on whether it will move forward or not.
Tank may be looking to settle his legal issues first before thinking about his return to the ring.
