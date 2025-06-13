Oscar De La Hoya Blasts Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight Hype And Dana White
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford has been widely billed as the fight of the century and buzz surrounding the contest is growing by the day. Dana White has been named as the promoter for the event and the fight will be streamed on Netflix.
Fans and experts have already began speculating how the contest will play out between two fighters who have achieved it all in the sport. And Oscar De La Hoya has now given his take on the matter. blasting the media for terming Canelo vs Crawford as the fight of the century.
In a recent video posted on social media, 'The Golden Boy' said:
You have Crawford jumping up two weight classes to fight Canelo, who's a natural light heavyweight. Crawford, who couldn't push back Madrimov? Life and death with Madrimov. What do you think Canelo's gonna do to him? Run him out of the ring.
Turki Alalshikh announced that UFC CEO Dana White will co-promote the fight alongside himself and SELA, and De La Hoya has shredded the decision, calling White the "trust fund baby of boxing."
You know what's laughable also? Dana White being named the promoter of this fight, considering he's never been in the boxing space, has no stable of boxers, he didn't negotiate sh*t. And is being handed this fight on a silver platter, and called 'promoter'. He is the trust fund baby of boxing.- OScar De La Hoya
De La Hoya also commented on the conflict of having both the Canelo vs Crawford fight and UFC Noche Fight Night on the same day, saying Canelo doesn't care about the fans and only cares about money. He continued:
Does that not mean this fight is not important? Do they not give a f*ck about the fans or viewership? Why is it that Canelo has to fight during the day on Mexican independence day weekend?
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo vs Crawford Poster Rips Off Mayweather vs Canelo Design And Tagline
Jake Paul Names Cristiano Ronaldo, Canelo & More In List Of World's Most Overrated Athletes
Heavyweight "President" Ike Ibeabuchi Announces Ring Return 26 Years After Last Fight
Shakur Stevenson Reveals What Will Help Lamont Roach In Gervonta Davis Rematch