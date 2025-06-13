Shakur Stevenson Reveals What Will Help Lamont Roach In Gervonta Davis Rematch
Lamont Roach wasn't given much of a chance when he took on Gervonta Davis back in March. Coming into the fight, Davis was 30-0-0 with 28 knockouts and the consensus was that Roach was just another pawn in the 'Tank' show.
The fight, though, couldn't have been more different. Roach stood toe-to-toe with Davis and took everything the Baltimore knockout star had to offer, even landing some great shots of his own.
In the ninth round, Davis took a deliberate knee which wasn't counted as a knockdown and therefore wasn't penalized. The judges scored the contest a majority draw, meaning Davis kept his WBA lightweight title. Now, the pair are set to rematch in August.
The current narrative is that Davis wasn't at his best in the last fight and will show a much-improved version of himself in the rematch. Shakur Stevenson, though, isn't buying into that. The WBC lightweight champion thinks Roach will enter the fight with even more confidence this time around now that he knows exactly what he's coming up against.
Speaking to talkSPORT, Stevenson said:
I know Lamont. You gotta understand I came up with these guys. I actually lived in a DMV and I used to go to the gym and spar Lamont a lot. I know who Lamont is, I know what type of fighter he is. I know he is not just a bum. I knew exactly how the fight was gonna play out. I actually made twenty something K (thousands) just betting on the fight to go to decision.
He added:
I kinda knew Lamont wasn't gonna be able to get no decision once the fight went to a decision. I know that Lamont is a hell of a fighter. I think with 'Tank' right now, 'Tank' is taking the rematch just for the fans and the people that's probably in his ear. I don't think he realized that Lamont is actually a real threat. I think Lamont is coming in with a new confidence.
Stevenson continued:
I think he realized 'Tank' can't hurt him. I think that's going to make him a lot more confident than what he already is.
Shakur Stevenson himself, meanwhile, takes on William Zepeda on July 12. He last fought in February, beating Josh Padley via ninth round TKO.
The Latest Boxing News:
Turki Alalshikh Reveals List of Boxers He Wants For Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Undercard
Manny Pacquiao Jabs At Floyd Mayweather With 'Easy Fights' Comment
Michael Angeletti Is America’s Best Bantamweight – Can He Get A Big Fight?
Claressa Shields Talks 'Insane' Manny Pacquiao vs Gervonta Davis Fight