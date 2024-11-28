Oscar De La Hoya Reveals Setback In Ryan Garcia's Return To Boxing
By Kemboi Robert
Ryan Garcia came head-to-head with Rukiya Anpo in the pair’s first face-off since they announcing their bout with Garcia insisting that he plans to get revenge for what was done to Pacquiao in their meeting. “He tried to knock out Manny Pacquiao and It p***ed me off,” Garcia said while speaking at a media interview.
Garcia's main issue with Anpo appears to stem from their Super RIZIN 3 matchup against Pacquiao. Although it was an unsanctioned exhibition, Anpo, the much bigger fighter, aggressively pushed the pace and sought a stoppage, which frustrated Garcia, who was watching from ringside.
“He’s a young fighter who was trying to make a statement against a legend in Manny Pacquiao,” Garcia said on Tuesday. “That rubbed me the wrong way and now I’m here to show him someone in his prime with speed and power.” Garcia said speaking at a media interview.
“So now I have to teach him a lesson and teach him how to box. He’s got some size and he’s real excited right now, but I’m going to have to settle him down and knock him out. We’re gonna put a whupping on this boy.”
“His energy is definitely waking me up. I was ready to enjoy the festivities but now he’s waking the dragon up. I’m definitely looking to knock him out now.” Garcia added.
On the other hand table turns for Garcia as his bout against Oscar De La Hoya may be called off since the Golden Boy Promotions have not yet signed off on the boxer competing.
Although Oscar didn't completely dismiss the possibility of the fight taking place on December 30, he stated that he has not yet fully agreed to the terms.
“Golden Boy Promotions has exclusive rights to Ryan Garcia’s fights,” Oscar tweeted on X “The organizers of this event have acknowledged as such and have agreed in writing that our sign-off is needed for this event to occur. As no such sign-off has been given, as of today there is no event with Ryan Garcia.”
Garcia appeared to react on X shortly after De La Hoya tweeted, sharing an emoji of a man face-palming. However, he has not said anything else yet.