Conflicting Reports Emerge on Gervonta Davis vs Floyd Schofield Fight

Summer usually brings a slate of title fights or future announced bouts for the fall. However, one of the sport's best and most recognizable boxers continues to sit in a holding pattern. Now, a fight that looked set to erase a vacant title is in jeopardy for a myriad of reasons.

Gervonta Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) has held the WBA lightweight championship since 2021. He successfully defended it five times. Now, with challenger Floyd Schofield (19-0, 13 KOs) lining up for his chance, the title remains up in the air for a myriad of reasons, and many of those reside with the former champion.

FLOYD SCHOFIELD (17-0-12KOs) of Austin, TX (C) weigh-ins on October 31, 2024. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Floyd Schofield Sr gives update on fight talks

Speaking to MillCity Boxing, Schofield's father, also named Floyd, detailed the happenings regarding the potential fight and did not mince words.

"We can’t do anything until the WBA says. [We’re] supposed to be in negotiations for another 20 days with Tank’s people, but according to what the lawyers say, they can’t be in negotiations right now. So, [we’re] in limbo for 20 more days while they got that mandate up. Tank’s people got to make a fight with us within 20 days.”

The mandate expires at the end of the month. The onus sits with Davis, who continues to carry his share of problems.

As mentioned, Davis needs to bear some responsibility. On January 16, WBA president Gilberto Mendoza stripped Davis of the title, assigning him the " champion in recess" designation. Davis' alleged recent behavior could serve as the basis for the reasoning.

An arrest warrant was issued for a probation violation on an unrelated issue as recently as last month. In the past year, Davis was embroiled in domestic violence incidents. Now, the former champion and potential challenger cannot agree on a contract.

Other sources claim fight is being negotiated

In the latest update on the fight, Boxing Scene has reported that "two officials close to the situation" say the fight is being negotiated. “I think we can make it work. I bet we have something done. We don’t want to go to purse bid,” one source reportedly said.

Gervonta Davis | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Meanwhile, Schofield Sr is confident his son will get the result, saying “We want the fight, and we’re going to win the fight."

Schofield will be hoping things work out against Davis. Last year, he agreed to face Shakur Stevenson, only to back out of the fight with an injury.