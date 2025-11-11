Oscar De La Hoya Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Nike ‘Golden Boy’ Edition Shoes

Oscar De La Hoya's latest 'Golden Boy' special edition shoe reveal has left fans stunned. De La Hoya, a former six-division world champion, had a glittering career. He also won the gold medal at the 1992 Olympics, which earned him the moniker 'The Golden Boy'.

De La Hoya's out-of-the-ring antics have often attracted wrath, but one thing that can't be taken away from him is that, in his prime, he was an absolute treat as a boxer. Fans also respect the fact that throughout his career, De La Hoya only took the toughest fights.

He has fought Jeff Mayweather, Julio Cesar Chavez, Pernell Whitaker, Felix Trinidad, Shane Mosley, Arturo Gatti, Bernard Hopkins, Ricardo Mayogra, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, and more during his career. De La Hoya retired with a 39-6-0 record and 30 knockout wins. Very few fighters in boxing history have a resume that deep.

He remains a popular figure among fans due to his work as a promoter, and his latest reveal of a Nike Jordan's special Golden Boy collection has left fans awestruck.

Fans react to Oscar De La Hoya's shoes

De La Hoya's shoes have the golden, white, and black color combination with gold decoration on the side, specifically on the swoosh. The words, "De La Hoya', are printed in the same golden color on the mudguard. The laces are also golden and his nickname 'Golden Boy' is flashing across the tongue.

What a gift 🎁 pic.twitter.com/7nj3l0M0AE — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) November 10, 2025

Fans were in shock after seeing the masterpiece, as @thearbinsonlaw commented, "Don’t even wear those. They belong in the HALL OF FRAME!"

@ZENKHIII wants him to wear those to a potential Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Jaron Ennis fight, writing, "

They [fire emoji] champ, wear them to Ortiz & boots."

@leahrenee77 claimed, "What beautiful shoes! Quite fitting for such a gorgeous man."

@conroy24948717 wrote, "Mate they are boggin."

@offlineadz87 hailed De La Hoya, writing, "Legend for life."

Oscar De La Hoya pictured at Fatal Fury In Times Square on May 2, 2025. | IMAGO / MediaPunch

@peter_m4995 managed to take a swipe at Floyd Mayweather, saying, "Dont show floyd whatever you do oscar. you know how jealous he will be."

@Scarfacepart2 also lauded De La Hoya's place in the history of boxing, writing, "ODLH = GOAT."

@RudyLTX asked the question on every fan's mind, "Those are [fire emoji]. How much? I want em."

@RodAragon406 said, "Awesome!"

@esparza_jason wrote, "Muy nice."

De La Hoya remains active in the business of boxing. His Golden Boy promotion has been the home to many superstars over the years, including Canelo Alvarez and Ryan Garcia. In an era where boxing has lost a bit of its shine, De La Hoya helped keep the flame alive. His relationship with the fans, though, remains a love-hate affair.

