Mike Tyson Breaks Silence On Floyd Mayweather Fight Amid Manny Pacquiao Rematch News

Boxing fans were left stunned when it was announced that Mike Tyson would clash against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout in 2026. Since then, however, reports have emerged of a 2026 Mayweather fight against Manny Pacquiao.

Tyson last fought in 2024, losing a unanimous decision to Jake Paul. At 58, Tyson looked his age, and many believe that he shouldn't be back in the ring. 'Iron' Mike clearly thinks otherwise, and his fight with a fellow legend in Mayweather will likely generate massive fan traction.

On the other hand, the Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch news also came as a surprise, leaving fans scratching their heads about the Tyson vs Mayweather rumors. Tyson has now broken his silence on the topic.

MIke Tyson speaks on Floyd Mayweather fight

Floyd Mayweather | IMAGO / aal.photo

Speaking to Hard Rock Bet, Tyson commented on the fight and his relationship: "Floyd wanted to fight me. Think I got a pretty decent relationship with him. I don’t hate him, you know what I’m speaking. I don’t have any harsh feelings."

When asked when the fight will take place, he added: “I have no idea, maybe in March or April.”

Tyson then reacted to the Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch rumors and what it means for his fight against 'Money', saying, "I wish I could give you some input, but I have no idea what you’re talking about as far as those two guys fighting. He definitely reigns with the greats, there’s no doubt. He put in his work."

Mark your calendars 🗓️ #MayweatherTyson 2026 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5oZwERIT29 — All the Smoke Boxing (@atsboxing) September 4, 2025

Tyson also claims the Mayweather clash supersedes any other fight either of them has had before in their careers. Considering their achievements inside the ring, that's quite a statement from 'Iron' Mike.

Tyson, ever confident in his legendary abilities, also promised to knock Mayweather out if they eventually face off.

Mike Tyson speaks on Floyd Mayweather's greatness

Mayweather was polarizing throughout his career. Some liked him, others didn't. However, nobody can doubt that he put fans in seats and was the biggest draw in the sport's history. Apart from that, he defeated every man who stepped in the ring against him, retiring with a 50-0-0 record (27 KOs).

Mayweather became a five-weight world champion, and his legacy is set in stone as arguably the greatest of all time.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul press conference during Fanatics Fest in New York City on August 19, 2024. | IMAGO / Cover-Images

Tyson has now shared his take on Mayweather's greatness, saying: "Well, he’s big time, there’s no doubt about it."

