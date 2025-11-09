Mike Tyson Names Ideal Next Opponent For Terence Crawford After Canelo Win
Mike Tyson has named the ideal next opponent for Terence Crawford following his Canelo Alvarez win. Crawford moved up two weight classes to beat Canelo via unanimous decision on September 13. He became the undisputed super middleweight champion courtesy of the result.
The question is, what's next for Crawford? A move to 160 lbs has been touted for a while. Janibek Alimkhanuly seems particularly interested in fighting 'Bud' at middleweight. Apart from that, a Canelo rematch has also been tipped as a possible option.
Canelo, however, is currently sidelined following elbow surgery. He might be out until the second half of 2026; hence, Crawford might compete in the meantime. 'Iron' Mike has suggested the opponent 'Bud' should consider facing, and it's one that fans want to see.
Mike Tyson gives career advice to Terence Crawford
Tyson has suggested Jaron 'Boots' Ennis as a possible next opponent for Crawford. Speaking to Hard Rock Bet, he said, "I want to see Crawford fight Jaron Ennis Boots. I want to see him fight one of the Charlo brothers, too. I want to see Boots take a test. Charlo, one of those guys. The Charlo brothers, he went up to 154 pounds."
Tyson also wants to see 'Boots' get tested, adding, "Let him challenge one of those guys. I want to see him be tested. I want to see him knocked down. I want to see him go to his corner and take a deep breath."
Tyson admires Crawford for the performance he put in against Canelo and the win. He compared 'Bud' to Henry Armstrong for moving up multiple weight classes and beating a dominant champion in Canelo. Tyson is also interested in seeing a rematch, but would alter his pick to Crawford this time around if the fight happens.
Mike Tyson picks Terence Crawford over Oleksandr Usyk as the greatest of this generation
Alongside Crawford, Oleksandr Usyk is often considered the best of this generation. Both have unblemished records and have conquered multiple weight classes. Tyson, though, thinks Crawford edges out Usyk following the Canelo fight.
He thinks Crawford can now outdraw Usyk, making him the greatest. Tyson said:
"Terence Crawford drew 40 million people. How much did, Usyk draw? Crawford is the greatest fighter of his generation. You know who the greatest fighter is? The greatest fighter’s not the best guy with the technique. The greatest fighter is who can put more a**** in the seat. That’s the greatest fighter.”Mike Tyson
Apratim is a Boxing and Soccer reporter for On SI. He has been in the industry for five years, having also worked for The Sporting News, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. After coming from an engineering background, he started pursuing a career in sports media. Apratim also holds an MSc. Sport Marketing degree from Loughborough University London and is a keen practitioner of social media and digital marketing. In his spare time, Apratim likes to play an array of sports and practice calisthenics. He is also an avid enthusiast of improving his martial arts skills.