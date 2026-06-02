O'Shaquie Foster Slams 'Two-Faced' Shakur Stevenson and Sheds Light on Old Sparring Sessions

O'Shaquie Foster will not let Shakur Stevenson off the hook after calling him out in the ring following his most recent title defense against Raymond Ford.

Before the fight even happened, Foster made it clear he was fighting Ford only to get to Stevenson, the latter's close friend and training partner. While there was bad blood between him and Ford, Foster let the world know that his real grudge was against Stevenson.

Foster reveals origin of Stevenson beef

Shakur Stevenson | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

The 32-year-old champion dove deeper into the lore on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he revealed that the beef originated when Stevenson briefly trained at his gym in Houston. Foster called Stevenson a "two-faced snake" and accused the pound-for-pound star of faking a friendship while helping Ford prepare to beat him.

"He's a two-faced snake, man, that's it. We was cool back then, but when certain stuff transpired, we had a little falling out. And then he came back around and was trying to be cool, trying to be friends with me, trying to get me over there and spar and everything." Foster on the Ariel Helwani Show

"I told him on the messages, I don't do no fake kicking it. Next thing you know, I see his little man [Raymond Ford] calling me out. His little man exposed him, saying he's been telling him behind the scenes that he's gonna help him day in and day out if he was to fight me. It was just a bunch of snake stuff. Why you trying to get me to come hang and then you telling this guy that?"

O'Shaquie Foster explains the genesis of his beef with Shakur Stevenson and what transpired during their past training sessions:



"He a two-faced snake, man... We had a little falling out, and then he came back around and was trying to be friends with me, trying to get me to… pic.twitter.com/Ie1hqUcqSO — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 2, 2026

Foster accuses Stevenson of "running" from sparring

Foster did not let up and further accused Stevenson of "running out" on their sparring sessions. When asked what happened in the gym, 'Shock' claimed that the Houston gym got "too hot" for Stevenson.

"He knows what happened in that gym. He got ran out of there. He wasn't training in Houston. After that summer, after we had those sparring sessions and the gym got too hot for him, that's part of the reason he ran out of the ring. It got too hot for him; I was cooking. He changed up his whole camp and started training in Houston and trying to get used to that heat and everything. He can say what he wants. We know what happened."

While 10 pounds exist between Stevenson's WBO and The Ring super lightweight titles and Foster's WBC super featherweight belt, both sides appeared to agree to a fight in the ring after the latter took down Ford. Stevenson, however, has reportedly signed with Zuffa Boxing, which would put a significant wrench in any potential fight plans.

If the fight with Stevenson falls through, Foster also called out WBO and IBF 130-pound champion Emanuel Navarrete.