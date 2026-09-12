Boxing Tonight: Ringwalk Times for Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Card
One of the most anticipated fights of the year is coming to Las Vegas on Saturday, as Ryan Garcia aims to defend his WBC World Welterweight title against Conor Benn.
Defending champion Garcia goes into the bout with a 25-2 record after a career-best performance against Mario Barrios to claim the title. As for ‘The Destroyer’, he has just one loss on his record, alongside 25 wins.
The pair have been flapping their gums at one another throughout the course of the year, and now the boxing blockbuster is finally set to take place. Despite there being some concerns about both men making weight for the bout, the welterweights hit the mark on the scales on Friday.
Promoted by Dana White, Garcia vs Benn is going ahead under the Zuffa Boxing banner, as it features Jai Opetaia taking on WBC Cruiserweight champion Norair Mikaeljan in the co-main event.
Garcia is the bookmakers' favorite going into the bout, and he will likely have the support of the home crowd against his British opponent.
Prior to his win over Barrios, ‘King Ryan’ was 1-2-1NC in his previous four fights, with the no-result coming in his infamous fight against Devin Haney. As for the losses, it was Rolly Romero and Gervonta Davis who dealt losses to the star.
The sole win in that run came against Oscar Duarte, but many believe that Garcia has finally found his rhythm at welterweight following an impressive shutout of then-champion Barrios.
Despite much being made of Benn’s sizable ascent to middleweight for his brace of bouts with Chris Eubank Jr., he can still be considered an unknown commodity at welterweight.
The 29-year-old has not weighed in below the 147-pound weight limit since 2022 and has clearly stated his intent to compete at 154 lbs or 160 lbs in his next outing.
In his last fight, Benn took on former world champion Regis Prograis in London in a performance that was felt by many to be a letdown. Despite being a heavy favorite in the bout and Prograis being reportedly injured, it was a points victory for the British fighter.
However, after a frantic and emotional return to the ring in early 2025 to take on Eubank Jr., Benn has shown more composure in his previous two outings, indicating he has found his stride
Garcia vs Benn ringwalk times
Garcia vs Morales: 5:01 p.m EST / 2:01 p.m. Vegas / 10:01 p.m. BST
Ramirez vs Rocha: 5:30 p.m. EST / 2:30 p.m. Vegas / 10:30 p.m. BST
Panin vs Linger: 6:10 p.m. EST / 3:10 p.m. Vegas / 11:10 p.m. BST
Gonzalez vs Solomon: 6:45 p.m. EST / 3:35 p.m. Vegas / 11:45 p.m. BST
Molina vs Rubio: 7:15 p.m. EST / 4:15 p.m. Vegas / 12:15 a.m. BST
Magsayo vs Cortes: 8:16 p.m. EST / 4:15 p.m. Vegas / 1:16 a.m. BST
Vancouver vs Akpejiori: 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. Vegas / 2 a.m. BST
Opetaia vs Mikaelian: 9:55 p.m. EST / 6:55 p.m. Vegas / 2:55 a.m. BST
Garcia vs Benn: 10:50 p.m. EST / 7:50 p.m. Vegas / 3:50 a.m. BST
Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn date
Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026
Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn time
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1:00 am BST
How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn
Stream: Paramount+ (US and Canada) / DAZN (UK and Ireland)
Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn location
Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn fight card
Main card
Ryan Garcia (c) vs Conor Benn - WBC World Welterweight title fight
Jai Opetaia (c) vs Norair Mikaeljan - Zuffa Cruiserweight title fight
Da'Mazion Vanhouter vs Raphael Akpejiori - Heavyweight bout
Mark Magsayo vs Andres Cortes - Lightweight bout
Prelims
Oswaldo Molina vs. Pablo Rubio - Lightweight bout
Abel Gonzalez vs. Raul Salomon - Super Middleweight bout
Vland Panin vs Dakota Linger - Super Welterweight bout
José Ramírez vs. Alexis Rocha - Welterweight bout
Sean Garcia vs. Abraham Morales - Lightweight bout
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Donal Long is a boxing journalist for KO On SI, hailing from Dublin, Ireland. Prior to joining SI in 2025, Donal graduated from Dublin City University with a bachelor's degree in media production management. He has also worked on sites such as SportsJOE, GiveMeSport, The Sportster, and Bloody Knockout. Donal has been a huge sports fan for all of his life, which has seen him travel throughout Europe to attend live events.Follow longdonal