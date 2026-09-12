Boxing Tonight: Ringwalk Times for Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Card

One of the most anticipated fights of the year is coming to Las Vegas on Saturday, as Ryan Garcia aims to defend his WBC World Welterweight title against Conor Benn.

Defending champion Garcia goes into the bout with a 25-2 record after a career-best performance against Mario Barrios to claim the title. As for ‘The Destroyer’, he has just one loss on his record, alongside 25 wins.

The pair have been flapping their gums at one another throughout the course of the year, and now the boxing blockbuster is finally set to take place. Despite there being some concerns about both men making weight for the bout, the welterweights hit the mark on the scales on Friday.

Conor Benn | IMAGO / NurPhot

Promoted by Dana White, Garcia vs Benn is going ahead under the Zuffa Boxing banner, as it features Jai Opetaia taking on WBC Cruiserweight champion Norair Mikaeljan in the co-main event.

Garcia is the bookmakers' favorite going into the bout, and he will likely have the support of the home crowd against his British opponent.

Prior to his win over Barrios, ‘King Ryan’ was 1-2-1NC in his previous four fights, with the no-result coming in his infamous fight against Devin Haney. As for the losses, it was Rolly Romero and Gervonta Davis who dealt losses to the star.

The sole win in that run came against Oscar Duarte, but many believe that Garcia has finally found his rhythm at welterweight following an impressive shutout of then-champion Barrios.

Ryan Garcia vs Mario Barrios | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Despite much being made of Benn’s sizable ascent to middleweight for his brace of bouts with Chris Eubank Jr., he can still be considered an unknown commodity at welterweight.

The 29-year-old has not weighed in below the 147-pound weight limit since 2022 and has clearly stated his intent to compete at 154 lbs or 160 lbs in his next outing.

In his last fight, Benn took on former world champion Regis Prograis in London in a performance that was felt by many to be a letdown. Despite being a heavy favorite in the bout and Prograis being reportedly injured, it was a points victory for the British fighter.

However, after a frantic and emotional return to the ring in early 2025 to take on Eubank Jr., Benn has shown more composure in his previous two outings, indicating he has found his stride

Garcia vs Benn ringwalk times

Garcia vs Morales: 5:01 p.m EST / 2:01 p.m. Vegas / 10:01 p.m. BST

Ramirez vs Rocha: 5:30 p.m. EST / 2:30 p.m. Vegas / 10:30 p.m. BST

Panin vs Linger: 6:10 p.m. EST / 3:10 p.m. Vegas / 11:10 p.m. BST

Gonzalez vs Solomon: 6:45 p.m. EST / 3:35 p.m. Vegas / 11:45 p.m. BST

Molina vs Rubio: 7:15 p.m. EST / 4:15 p.m. Vegas / 12:15 a.m. BST

Magsayo vs Cortes: 8:16 p.m. EST / 4:15 p.m. Vegas / 1:16 a.m. BST

Vancouver vs Akpejiori: 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. Vegas / 2 a.m. BST

Opetaia vs Mikaelian: 9:55 p.m. EST / 6:55 p.m. Vegas / 2:55 a.m. BST

Garcia vs Benn: 10:50 p.m. EST / 7:50 p.m. Vegas / 3:50 a.m. BST

⏰ EXPECTED RING WALK TIMES FOR THE GARCIA VS BENN CARD 👇#GarciaBenn l Sept 12th in Las Vegas 🥊 pic.twitter.com/C5HAj38CeH — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) September 11, 2026

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn date

Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn time

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1:00 am BST

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn

Stream: Paramount+ (US and Canada) / DAZN (UK and Ireland)

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn location

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn fight card

Main card

Ryan Garcia (c) vs Conor Benn - WBC World Welterweight title fight

Jai Opetaia (c) vs Norair Mikaeljan - Zuffa Cruiserweight title fight

Da'Mazion Vanhouter vs Raphael Akpejiori - Heavyweight bout

Mark Magsayo vs Andres Cortes - Lightweight bout

Prelims

Oswaldo Molina vs. Pablo Rubio - Lightweight bout

Abel Gonzalez vs. Raul Salomon - Super Middleweight bout

Vland Panin vs Dakota Linger - Super Welterweight bout

José Ramírez vs. Alexis Rocha - Welterweight bout

Sean Garcia vs. Abraham Morales - Lightweight bout