Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Odds and Prediction

Saturday night is alright for fighting as WBC champion Ryan Garcia and challenger Conor Benn will meet, with Garcia's 147-pound title on the line.

For Garcia, this is his first defense of the title since winning the belt with a win over Mario Barrios. Meanwhile, Benn will be looking to win his first major title. He enters the fight with a hard-earned win over Regis Prograis.

Tensions between the two fighters are escalating as their exchanges grow increasingly heated. Benn's transformed physique has also dominated the headlines. He looks thinner and gaunter due to the weight cut. In his first welterweight bout in four years, Benn has already stated that this will be his final fight at 147 pounds.

Conor Benn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Odds

(Odds courtesy of FanDuel)

Moneyline: Garcia -350 / Benn +250

Winner by KO/TKO/DQ: Garcia -105 / Benn +480

Winner by decision: Garcia +230 / Benn +550

Rounds 9.5: Over -126 / Under -108

Draw: +1500

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn Fight Prediction

From the first bell, the fight will not be a "feeling out" process. Benn will want to push the pace from the get-go. Additionally, he is the bigger fighter, and as a result, he will attempt to cut off the ring and manhandle Garcia via clinches, using them to sap the champion's distinct speed advantage.

When they begin exchanging, the aggressive Benn will attempt to unleash punches from every angle. However, he will need to exercise caution. Garcia is an elite counterpuncher who uses blinding speed to thwart pressure. That said, Benn's iron chin has absorbed power shots from much larger fighters.

On paper, Garcia looks like the easy and clear winner. Still, one of his weaknesses remains one of Benn's strengths. The WBC champion's guard, especially when high, is inconsistent and a bit labored. Benn loves throwing combinations to the body and the head. Remember, Gervonta Davis used a body shot to end his fight against Garcia.

For both fighters, maintaining concentration can be a vulnerability, but in different ways. For example, Garcia's focus wanders, and he occasionally looks passive, waiting for the fight to come to him. In contrast, Benn can hyperfocus, attempting to throw as many punches in a row without context or appreciation for distance.

Garcia needs to control the distance to win the fight. Firing off quicker punches, changing levels, and moving will frustrate Benn. On the other hand, Benn needs to close the gap and attempt to turn the fight into an old-school brawl, devoid of nuance - just punches.

Prediction: Ryan Garcia by decision

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