PFL Chairman Hints at Mixed Rules Fight Between Francis Ngannou And Deontay Wilder
PFL chairman Donn Davis has hinted on a potential mixed-rules fight between hard hitters Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder.
Ngannou is one of the scariest knockout artists across combat sports and currently holds the PFL heavyweight title. The former UFC heavyweight champion dropped Tyson Fury in his boxing debut but suffered a split decision loss. Ngannou suffered a brutal knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua in his second fight.
On the other hand, Deontay Wilder is one of the most decorated boxers in history with 42 finishes to his name. 'The Bronze Bomber' looks set to return to action in April against Curtis Harper.
Deontay Wilder has lost four out of his last five fights but remains a mega name. Wilder potentially taking on Ngannou could be a battle of heavy hitters and PFL chairman Donn Davis has hinted at a potential showdown.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Davis said:
I think Deontay Wilder is one that we've talked about, that he has talked about. Some sort of mixed rules or alternating rounds or just taking one aspect away from MMA rules. I think Deontay Wilder is particularly interesting but you have to get the fans to understand it and it be a legitimate sport.- Donn Davis
Francis Ngannou also has dynamite in his hands and holds a pro record of 18-3 in MMA with 13 knockout wins. Ngannou last fought Renan Ferreira in October 2024 and earned a first-round knockout win. Davis has indicated that 'The Predator' plans to fight twice in 2025, once in boxing and once in MMA.
The Latest Boxing News
UFC Champion Alex Pereira Calls Out Oleksandr Usyk For Boxing Match
Keys To Victory For David Morrell vs. David Benavidez
David Morrell Trainer Ronnie Shields Backs Him To KO David Benavidez
Teddy Atlas Reveals The Key Punch David Morrell Should Use To Beat David Benavidez