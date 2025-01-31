Teddy Atlas Reveals The Key Punch David Morrell Should Use To Beat David Benavidez
David Benavidez is set to take on David Morrell in a blockbuster showdown on February 1. The two undefeated fighters are locking horns in the light heavyweight division.
Benavidez is the more experienced fighter and arguably the more decorated one. Morrell, however, is not one to be counted out.
Legendary trainer Teddy Atlas has now shared the exact punch that Morrell could use to stun Benavidez and get a win.
Speaking on his YouTube series, The Fight Plan, Atlas said:
Morrell has to find something he can do to land in this fight on a consistent basis, and one of those things is a counter-punch opportunity. If he can entice David Benavidez to throw a big right hand, but he can entice him to throw it from too far away, by stepping out to make him reach a little bit with it […] you got an opportunity for that counter right hook.- Teddy Atlas
Atlas, though, also pointed out that David Morrell keeps dropping his right hand, keeping an opening for Benavidez to land a fight-ending left hook.
David Benavidez enters the contest with a perfect professional record of 29-0-0 with 24 knockout wins under his belt. Morrell, meanwhile, has a record of 11-0-0 with nine knockout wins to his name.
The highly anticipated clash between the two undefeated fighters could set the stage for a future showdown against the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol.
