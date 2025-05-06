Promoter Says Canelo Alvarez Is Not Capable Of Fighting David Benavidez
Canelo Alvarez earned a unanimous decision win against William Scull on May 3 to become the undisputed super middleweight champion for the second time in his career. The judges scored the contest 115-113, 116-112, and 119-109 in the Mexican's favor.
However, it was not at all an entertaining fight and broke the record for the least punches thrown in a 12-round contest in the last 40 years. Fans and experts have been critical of the bout and David Benavidez's promoter Sampson Lewkowicz has now bashed Alvarez.
Lewkowicz claimed that it was a shameful display and he fell asleep watching the contest. He further added that Alvarez is not capable of fighting Benavidez. A clash between the two Mexican pugilists has been rumored for a long time but has never come to fruition. Alvarez is currently at 168 lbs while Benavidez fights at 175 lbs.
Speaking about Alvarez vs Scull, Lewkowicz told Pro Boxing Fans:
When you get paid so much money, you need to take a risk. Canelo didn't want to take a risk. And the other guy, the Cuban Scull, he damaged all the Cubans. Because, we have a problem already with the running.
Lewkowicz added fighters need to show guts like David Morrell did for standing toe-to-toe with David Benavidez. He added:
This guy (Scull), he lost, shameful. And Canelo didn't engage in a fight, he never took a risk. It is shameful too for him. And beside that, now you know the reason why Benavidez was not so nice and he talked so many sh*t and his father too. But it was a good excuse for Canelo because he can't fight [Benavidez]. He's not capable of fighting Benavidez, that is the truth.
