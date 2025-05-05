Floyd Mayweather Files $100 Million Lawsuit Against Business Insider Over Real Estate Deal Report
Floyd Mayweather is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time. 'Money' Mayweather retired from the sport after his 2017 win against Conor McGregor, which propelled him to an unblemished 50-0-0 record.
Mayweather, however, remains at the center of attention. The undefeated pugilist is now in the spotlight for filing a $100 million lawsuit against Business Insider, as reported by Front Office Sports.
The lawsuit comes after a report by Business Insider journalist Daniel Geiger claimed that the 62-building Manhattan real estate portfolio that Mayweather announced he acquired never actually occurred. Geiger's report stated there was no evidence a sale was made.
Mayweather's lawsuit claimed that Geiger refused to review documents of the deal and that it was an attempt by Geiger to publicly humiliated Mayweather.
[They] embarked on a campaign of harassment and defamation, characterized by aggressive and misleading journalism that not only distorts the truth but seems driven by a deep-seated bias against Mr. Mayweather’s success.- Floyd Mayweather
Business Insider has provided a statement to Front Office Sports, saying:
We will vigorously defend against this meritless attempt to discredit our reporting and smear our reporter.- Business Insider
During his boxing career, Floyd Mayweather was arguably the biggest draw in boxing. He continues making a lumpsum amount of money through various business ventures.
