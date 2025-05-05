Terence Crawford's Brilliantly Simple Take On Canelo Alvarez's Weight Advantage
As soon as the scorecards were read during the May 3 fight between Canelo Alvarez and William Scull, everybody in boxing knew who Canelo would be facing next. In fact, his next opponent was already in the ring, waiting to face off against him.
This is reigning undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford, who is one of the pound-for-pound greatest boxers in the world right now. The sport's worst-kept secret was that Canelo and Crawford already had a deal in place with Turki Alalshikh to fight in September, and all that needed to happen was for Canelo to beat Scull for it to get officially announced.
Therefore, the stage is set for arguably one of the highest-level (and lucrative) boxing bouts in recent memory.
While nobody denies Crawford's generational talent, the biggest knock about his chances against Canelo is size. Crawford's last fight came at 154 pounds, although he has also won belts at 147, 140, and even 135 pounds in his career.
The September 12 fight against Canelo will be in the 168-pound super middleweight division, which has long been Canelo's home.
MORE: Canelo Alvarez Reveals His Top Five Greatest Boxers Of All Time
Crawford was asked about this weight difference by Fight Hub TV in the wake of Canelo's May 3 win, and sent a clear message.
"That's why we fight the fight," Crawford said with a smile. "So September 12, we all gonna see if the weight gonna make a difference or not."
While Crawford's fans may have wanted a more emphatic answer, Crawford typically lets his fighting do the talking for him, and this instance is no different.
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez Gives 5-Word Verdict On Ryan Garcia's Disappointing Upset Loss
Oscar De La Hoya Slams Canelo Alvarez After William Scull Fight: "It's Sad, It Really Is"
Top Heavyweight Claims Gervonta Davis Couldn't Touch Devin Haney In Fight
Naoya Inoue Reveals Where He Fits In Pound-For-Pound Ranking Among Terence Crawford And Oleksandr Usyk