Tim Bradley Offers New Theory on Why Terence Crawford Retired

Since Terence "Bud" Crawford's storied career ended, he's pursued another avenue as a fight analyst. While he doesn't need to absorb punches in the ring, the retired undefeated fighter is staying close to the sport.

On the outside, it looked like a seamless transition for a fighter who made millions and left the sport before the age of 40, of his own volition.

While Crawford looks destined to take his place in the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Tim Bradley entered the hall three years ago. Much like Crawford, Bradley, a two-division champion during his 12-year career, joined the ranks as an analyst.

Terence Crawford on September 9, 2025. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Bradley theorizes why Crawford retired

Like everyone, he was asked why Crawford walked away from being an active competitor. Speaking with Boxing News, Bradley said Crawford’s decision was down to one thing: injuries.

“I think Bud’s done. I think injuries. It’s not that he don’t want to do it. It’s just the fact that probably he can’t do it because he has these undisclosed injuries that are constantly probably bothering him.”

Despite knocking out 73.8% of his opponents, Crawford has still endured damage. No fighter leaves the game unscathed, as the profession dictates, and embraces pain. For example, bag work is not a passive activity. Throwing a hand, composed of 27 small bones, into a solid object is hundreds of times more likely to hurt, regardless of padding.

In addition, ring wear and tear also matter. Granted, Crawford is considered one of the most skilled fighters, but that does not absolve him from taking punishment. Bradley also cited Crawford’s comfort as a factor.

“I feel like Bud has done enough, made enough money and invested his money very well to where he doesn’t need to come back and fight,” Bradley said. “Most of the time guys that come back they need money. Bud doesn’t need money."

With the millions he's made, Crawford enjoys a level of freedom many fighters don't. Under those circumstances, he doesn't need to work for money. His money works for him. Bradley also commented on another main factor in Crawford's decision to retire.

“I think he’s happy and content with what he’s done in the sport. I don’t see him coming back.”

Crawford's resume stands among the best in history. He’s won 14 major world championships in four different weight classes. He also became the undisputed champion at light welterweight, welterweight, and super middleweight. Combined with a spotless record, Crawford exited the sport as an all-time great.