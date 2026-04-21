Queensberry Promotions Cancels Lawrence Okolie vs Tony Yoka After Failed Drug Test

Lawrence Okolie's adverse VADA test result has indeed cost him his next fight, along with 13 others scheduled to compete on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Okolie was scheduled to headline an April 25 Queensberry Promotions card against Tony Yoka, but his status was suddenly in jeopardy when his initial VADA test raised red flags. Within hours of the adverse test result, Queensberry announced the entire fight card had been canceled.

"Due to circumstances outside of our control, Queesberry and DAZN have regrettably made the decision to cancel this Saturday's scheduled event in Paris," the promotion's statement read. "For refunds, please contact your ticket purchaser."

Okolie and Yoka would have headlined a seven-fight card at the Adidas Arena in Paris, France. The event would have also featured undefeated light heavyweight prospect Bakary Samake in the co-main event, former super flyweight champion Liborio Solis and former French Olympic boxer Mourad Aliev.

Okolie is the No. 1-ranked heavyweight contender in the WBC, putting him in line to potentially challenge interim champion Agit Kabayel in his next fight, had he beaten Yoka. He is now potentially entirely out of the conversation.

Lawrence Okolie releases statement on drug test mishap

Former WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie | IMAGO / PA Images

Queensberry canceled the event roughly 10 hours after the news of Okolie's failed drug test broke. That gave just enough time for the former WBO cruiserweight champion to release a statement on his mishap before the event fell apart.

Okolie stated that his issue derived from an elbow injury he sustained during fight camp, for which he received unspecified treatment. He said he hoped "sense prevails" and would be compliant with any upcoming investigation that might lead to a potential suspension.

"Before anyone starts imagining the worst, following my bicep injury last year, I sustained an elbow injury on the same arm during this camp," Okolie wrote. "I had a treatment on it and now we are here. I truly hope sense prevails. I will of course be fully cooperating with all relevant authorities and I'm confident any investigation will clear my name. I won't be making any further comment on this time. Thank you for all your support and see you soon."

Okolie is 3-0 as a heavyweight since moving up from cruiserweight in 2024. He is on a four-fight win streak in the last two years, following his lone professional loss to Chris Billam-Smith, which ended his WBO 200-pound title reign.

Okolie was up for arguably his biggest test at heavyweight to date against the 15-3 Yoka, who is also riding a four-fight win streak. The Paris native began his professional career with a significant amount of hype after winning gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics, before a three-fight skid threw him off track.

A win over Okolie would have definitively put him back on the championship trajectory that many initially expected of him.