Queensberry Promotions Release Statement After Joseph Parker Positive Drug Test

On October 25, Joseph Parker took on Fabio Wardley in the O2 Arena, London. Despite being ahead on the scorecards through 10 completed rounds, Wardley earned a stoppage victory in round 11.

On November 14, a report from The Irish Sun stated that Parker has tested positive for cocaine on the day of the fight with Wardley. The former world champion was tested by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) before he met with the heavyweight.

A source close to Parker's camp said, "I am absolutely shocked... This has been the first camp where Joe has all of his family around... The camp had gone great, and he put on a good performance in a great fight."

Now, Queensberry Promotions has released a statement regarding the report.

Queensberry Boxing Acknowledges Joseph Parker's Positive Test Results With Statement

Promoter Frank Warren during a press conference at the Guildhall, London on October 23, 2024. | IMAGO / PA Images

A short number of hours after the news broke that Parker had tested positive for cocaine on the day of his fight with Wardley, Queensberry Promotions acknowledged the result.

The promotion who ran the show on October 25 released the following statement on their social media channels:

"The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) last night informed all required parties that Joseph Parker returned an adverse finding following an anti-doping test conducted on the 25th of October in relation to his bout with Fabio Wardley. While the matter is investigated further, no additional comment will be made at this time." Queensberry Promotions

Parker and his team will have the opportunity to have the B-sample tested, as it was the A-sample that had an adverse finding. Parker could potentially face a two-year suspension for his positive test result for the recreational drug.

At the time of writing, neither Joseph Parker nor Frank Warren has directly commented on the test results.

Parker's defeat to Wardley ended a six-fight winning streak that stretched back to 2023. The string of victories included the likes of Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang, and Martin Bakole, as Parker found himself in a title eliminator bout with Wardley.

As for Wardley, the win improved his professional record to 20-0-1, with a world title opportunity potentially next for the British fighter. The win was also the second successive comeback victory for Wardley, as he accomplished a similar feat against Justis Huni in June.

It is currently unclear whether or not Wardley will compete for a world title in his next bout, as many are calling for a rematch with Parker. Some criticized the stoppage in their October fight as being potentially premature.